Arsenal's defeat to Nottingham Forest handed Pep Guardiola yet another Premier League title as Manchester City boss.

The Citizens were Premier League giants even before the arrival of the Spaniard in 2016 but Guardiola has transformed the team in such a way that they are simply in a league of their own.

Despite trailing Arsenal by as much as eight points at one stage of the season, City have been unstoppable of late and haven't lost a game since tasting defeat to Tottenham in February.

Guardiola has now won the Premier League five times in the past six years and has matched Sir Alex Ferguson in claiming three titles in succession.

But this is far from the only record Guardiola has achieved during his City tenure so far.

In fact, the list of Guardiola's achievements are so insane, they have to be seen to be believed.

The remarkable list of Guardiola's records as City boss

A tweet from William Hill has detailed many of the records Guardiola has broken as City manager.

Some of these include – the most points won in a single season (100 in 2017/18), the most goals in one campaign (106 in 2017/18) and the best goal difference in a 38-game season (+79 in 2017/18).

Guardiola also holds the record for most consecutive Premier League wins with 21 in the 2020/21 season and the most away wins (12 in 2021.)

But there's more.

The Spaniard is also the fastest manager to achieve both 100 and 200 Premier League wins and the fastest to reach 500 points.

Check out the records in all their glory below:

City on course for remarkable treble

Despite all these records, Guardiola is only concerned with completing a remarkable treble this season.

Having already wrapped up the Premier League, attention now turns towards the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter.

Speaking on the Champions League, Guardiola said: "If we want to be considered one of the best teams, we have to win the #UCL. Otherwise… My opinion is not going to change, but to be in the books, the real books, you have to be there."

VIDEO: Pep Guardiola reacts to winning fifth Premier League title

And if the Spaniard does clinch his third Champions League title, there's a strong argument to say he's the best manager to ever grace the game.