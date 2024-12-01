Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken out after Liverpool fans mocked him following his side's 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah were enough for the hosts to take all three points and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points.

As for City, the loss means that they have now gone seven games without a win and find themselves sitting outside the top four in fifth. As the worst run of his managerial career continues, Guardiola was on the receiving end of 'sacked in the morning' chants from the Anfield faithful. Now, the Catalan native has responded to the chants and detailed his reaction on the pitch.

Guardiola Surprised by Liverpool Chants

The City boss said he didn't expect to be mocked by fans

Speaking with Sky Sports after the final whistle, Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension at the Etihad in November, explained that his six finger gesture - in reference to the number of Premier League titles he has won - was a reminder to Liverpool fans who he claimed surprised him with their mockery. The former Barcelona head coach reacted to the incident with a smile on his face, stating:

"Maybe they are right with the results we've been having. I didn't expect that at Anfield. They didn't do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should've sung it in the past. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool, but it's fine"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola has never been sacked during his managerial career.

Guardiola also refused to rule out City's chances of winning the league despite the current deficit, but he admitted that his side were not in a position to think about a fifth consecutive title. Attentions will now turn to their midweek fixture against Nottingham Forest, where the Sky Blue's will look for their first home win since October.