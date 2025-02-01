When people think of Pep Guardiola, they think dominance. They think one of the greatest managers of all time, if not the greatest. Wherever he has been, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, he has tasted success – and plenty of it. Across these three clubs, he has won 12 league titles and has been a European champion at both Barcelona and City. He has faced some fierce rivalries in his time; Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Spain, Borussia Dortmund in Germany and Liverpool and Arsenal in in England.

The Spaniard has got the better of these teams on several occasions, and those in La Liga and the Bundesliga were glad to see the back of him. But who does Guardiola find his toughest opponent? He revealed his answer during their title race in the 2021-22 season.

Pep Guardiola Premier League Record Games 327 Wins 237 Draws 46 Losses 44 Titles 6

Liverpool Are Pep’s Toughest Opponents

City and Liverpool have enjoyed plenty of battles

It should come as no surprise to learn that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team are Guardiola’s toughest opponents. While City have won six Premier League titles, the Reds were their closest challengers in two of these victorious campaigns, also lifting the trophy themselves in 2019-20.

Guardiola labelled Liverpool a ‘pain in the a*se’, to compete with, a sentiment he hoped former rival Klopp reciprocated towards his team. He was also full of praise for the Merseyside club, brandishing his battles with the side as a huge career accomplishment.

"To fight with [Liverpool] is one of the biggest achievements of my career. They are outstanding. Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my 12 or 13 years as a manager."

Though City have dominated Liverpool in terms of trophies throughout Pep’s tenure, their matchups offer a different story. Now in his ninth season in English football, Guardiola has faced Liverpool 17 times in the Premier League. There has been little to split the pair in this period, with each team winning five games and drawing seven. It was particularly a struggle in his early years in charge, winning just one of the first five meetings. Recent seasons have not been much kinder, with just one win in seven. No wonder Guardiola has nightmares facing them!

New Manager Same Problems

Arne Slot is already one up on Pep

Klopp is no longer Liverpool manager, but things have not got any easier for Guardiola and City against the Reds. Arne Slot has taken over as manager and looks set to lead the club to a second Premier League title. Man City are not in the title picture - for now - and it seems like Pep will have to watch his fierce rivals lift the trophy once more come the end of the season. However, the Citizens have more pressing issues to consider right now, with the team embroiled in a fight for the Champions League places.

Under new management, many thought Liverpool would not challenge given how important Klopp was to the club. But Slot has proved the doubters wrong, and with Guardiola signing a contract extension in Manchester, he may have a new rival to contend with in the coming years. They have already faced off once this season, with Slot’s side recording a 2-0 win at Anfield.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - Correct as of 30/01/25