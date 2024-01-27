Highlights Guardiola considers Klopp his greatest-ever rival and will miss him, but also believes he will sleep better before playing Liverpool.

Klopp doesn't expect to manage another club and has lost energy, but Guardiola hopes he changes his mind and they can reunite.

Klopp's departure from Liverpool will be a significant loss for the Premier League, as he is a charismatic and influential manager.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool departure has rocked the footballing world and now his biggest rival, Pep Guardiola, has spoken out about the news. The two men have engaged in a pretty intense, but professional feud over the years, with their respective clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City, regularly competing against one another at the top of the Premier League table.

Related Ranking all 9 Liverpool seasons under Jurgen Klopp It's been a wild ride for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but which of his glorious nine seasons has been the best?

The rivalry has been one of the most entertaining in football over the last few years, so Klopp's departure will have a massive impact, not just on Liverpool, but on City and Guardiola as they lose the man who pushed them to become the very best versions of themselves.

The Cityzens boss has now spoken out about the Liverpool man's exit too, sharing his feelings and thoughts on the news. It's safe to say he's not happy to see his fellow coach leave the Premier League behind.

Guardiola will miss Klopp

He believes the German is his greatest-ever rival

When asked about Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool, Guardiola was very candid with his answer. Shortly after his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Friday night, he spoke about their rivalry together in the Premier League, but also from their time in Germany. He believes the German is his greatest ever rival and joked that a part of him will feel a little more relaxed without him around, but he'll miss him anyway.

"I will sleep better [when Klopp goes]. The games we play before against Liverpool were almost a nightmare. Of course, he will be missed. It was a shock [to hear the news]. I felt when I heard it that a part of Man City … we will lose something. We cannot define our period here without him … without Liverpool. Impossible. "They have been our biggest rivals. And personally, he [Klopp] has been the best rival I ever had in my life – in Dortmund when I was in Bayern, then here. I think the Premier League are going to miss him – the charisma, the personality and especially the way his teams play."

The feud between the two has been incredibly intense. Their head-to-head record is very close too. In 29 meetings, Klopp has emerged victorious on 12 occasions, while Guardiola got the better of his rival on 11. About as close as it can get.

Jurgen Klopp's head-to-head record against Pep Guardiola Manager Number of wins Number of draws Number of losses Jurgen Klopp 12 6 11 Pep Guardiola 11 6 12 Statistics per OneFootball

Klopp doesn't think he'll ever manage a club again

Guardiola hopes he changes his mind

After announcing he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Klopp admitted he didn't expect to ever return to management. He explained his reason for leaving Anfield was due to losing energy and doesn't think he'll ever return to coaching, but especially won't manage another team in England. Guardiola is still a little hopeful that his rivalry will return at some point, though.

"Maybe it’s my opinion, and he will not admit it, but he will be back. I know it. Football needs managers and personalities like him. And I hope … it was our dream when we were together … hopefully, now, from next season we can have time to go to dinner together. Or have the drink that we deserve to take. "He loves the game, but it is nine years in the same place, the demand is so high. Every moment you think I need to breathe. I didn’t speak with Jürgen, but maybe he feels that. Take a break, take a step back and take a perspective on everything. I understand completely. I don’t want to compare with him but at Barcelona I had that feeling. I needed the time to find myself."

It's a very heartfelt tribute from Guardiola, fitting for a man with the legacy that Klopp has had in the Premier League. Regardless of your thoughts and feelings on Liverpool, there's no denying just how big a loss his departure from Anfield will prove to be. There are few managers quite like him.