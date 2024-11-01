Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his reasons as to why a return to former club Barcelona is unlikely to happen. The Catalan native led the La Liga giants through the most dominant period in their history as they became one of the greatest collectives to ever play the game.

Having gone on to manage Bayern Munich and now the Premier League champions, speculation has always persisted as to whether Guardiola would ever return to the Nou Camp. With his contract at the Etihad expiring next summer (2025), the former midfielder has seemingly poured cold water on the idea of a triumphant return to his old stomping ground.

Guardiola Plays Down Potential Barcelona Return

The coach claimed that 'small wars' at the club make the situation there difficult to oversee

Speaking to Spanish television channel TV3, Guardiola broke down the reasons why a return to Spain would be highly doubtful, citing that working for the club became difficult for his health. As quoted by Goal, the 53-year-old praised the club for its unique ways: "From my point of view, Barca should not change its model. From the outside, everyone sees Barca as something different. This club gives off a charisma, and a special smell. What greater praise can you receive?"

He then went on to go into why it can be a difficult place to work, explaining:

"It has always been like this, and it always will be. It has happened to all of us. Here the shots come from everywhere, and every day. But the ones that hurt the most are the ones that arise from within. There are many small wars within Barca every day. In the end, you come to the conclusion that the only thing that matters is convincing your players of your idea and what you think should be done. As for the rest, it is better not to enter to take care of your own health. "The danger of daily fatigue that comes with trying to manage the Barca environment. The scorn for what you do is constant and this ends up taking its toll on you.

Whether or not Guardiola does decide to return to Barcelona, it has previously been reported that he is set to leave at the end of his current deal at Manchester City. This means he could be on the look out for a new job soon, although judging from these comments he may not be so keen on a return to his former club.

