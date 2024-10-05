Pep Guardiola wants the Premier League to delay the start of next season for Manchester City due to their participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. However, he does not expect his wish to be granted.

The Cityzens will be one of 12 European teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the newly expanded tournament, which is set to take place from 15 June to 13 July 2025 in the United States next summer.

If Man City make it to the final of the 32-team event, there will be just four to five weeks between that last game and the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Three of those weeks will be mandatory annual rest periods for the players, leaving the club with a short window to get their stars up to full fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Pep Guardiola Wants 2025-26 Premier League Season Delayed

FIFA Club World Cup Ends July 13th

Speaking in a recent press conference, Guardiola revealed that his club are hoping that the first two games of the Premier League season will be postponed to allow for some recovery. But he is not expecting to get a positive response on that front, saying:

"The Premier League has not allowed us to postpone the first two games for our recovery, thank you so much. "I think the club asked the league to postpone one or two or three weeks so we can have a holiday after the [Club] World Cup but it is absolutely not allowed. The Premier League say yes to us? No. Absolutely not. It's not going to happen. "They won't postpone these games so there will be a moment of 'what do we do?'. I don't have an answer right now but we are going to take a decision with common sense."

Per BBC Sport, no formal request has been made by Man City to the Premier League as of yet. But informal discussions have taken place, with the issue created by an expanded international calendar – of which they have no say over.

The report also notes that Guardiola is among a number of senior staff at the Etihad who have concluded from the informal talks that they will not get what they want in terms of a delayed start to the 2025/26 season.

Considering the ongoing legal case between the Premier League and Manchester City relating to their 115 charges, it is perhaps no surprise that those within the club feel pessimistic about cooperation on this latest matter.

Chelsea also will be at FIFA Club World Cup

Could be allowed to open 2025 summer transfer window early

Man City are not the only Premier League team to be involved in the FIFA Club World Cup, with Chelsea also qualifying as they won the Champions League in 2021 – any team who lifted that trophy from as far back as 2020 have gained automatic entry into the 2025 tournament.

Not only could this expanded competition now result in a delayed start to the next Premier League season – albeit that is looking unlikely at this stage – but it may also result in the summer transfer window being opened early for teams taking part in the tournament.

FIFA has confirmed it will allow member associations of participating clubs in the new Club World Cup to open their transfer window from 1 to 10 June 2025. This still needs to be improved, but if the change goes through, Man City and Chelsea will be able to register new signings in that brief window before the tournament begins on 15 June.