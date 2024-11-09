Pep Guardiola has revealed that he called out Jan Paul van Hecke over his clash with Erling Haaland after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday. This defeat marked Guardiola's first-ever four-game losing streak as a manager. Meanwhile, City are now five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who beat Aston Villa 2-0 later in the evening.

Haaland had given City the lead in the first half, but Brighton made a sensational comeback after the break, with Joao Pedro equalising in the 78th minute, before another substitute, 23-year-old midfielder Matt O’Riley, came on to score the winner in his Premier League debut. In the remaining moments, the evening's first goalscorer let the emotions get the better of him, but after a tussle with an opposition defender, Guardiola has been quick to defend his Norwegian marksman.

Guardiola Reveals Details of Post-Match Conversation With Van Hecke

He was seen in deep conversation with the Netherlands international

Van Hecke was involved in a physical confrontation with Haaland inside Brighton’s penalty area in the closing stages of injury time. Both himself and Haaland, who pulled the Brighton centre-back to the floor, were booked over the incident. From the outside looking in, it seemed the City man was in the wrong.

Despite this notion, Guardiola approached Van Hecke on the pitch after full-time and was in deep conversation with the Netherlands international. When asked about his words with Van Hecke after the game, Guardiola replied:

"That he was strong with Erling and when Erling then stands up, you have to stand up, he cannot go to the grass. Stay strong, no? You pull him all the game then after the fight you stay there. But he played a really good game and congratulations to Brighton."

Guardiola also believes City’s injury list has also been a key factor behind their poor run of form. "The point is we don’t have players,’"Guardiola said in the same media dress-down. "I have four central defenders and not one of them is there, all four are injured. Rodri, the best player, is not there. Kevin de Bruyne is a way away from his best. [Jeremy] Doku is injured, Jack [Grealish] is injured."

After the international break, the reigning Premier League champions won't be able to catch much breath in a gruelling run that sees them face Tottenham Hotspur, Feyenoord, and Liverpool within seven days of each other. But if Guardiola and Co want to get their season back on track, they will need to be looking at three wins from three.