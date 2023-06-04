Pep Guardiola has caught the attention of fans on social media after being spotted hilariously dropping to his knees during yesterday's FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Guardiola is just one win away from leading his dominant Manchester City side to a historic treble after they defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium yesterday afternoon.

You could tell how much the match meant to Guardiola, with the 52-year-old Spaniard showing his emotions on the sideline throughout the entire match, and being left in floods of tears after the game as well.

Fans on Twitter have caught Guardiola dropping to his knees in a hilarious manner after Rodri was dispossessed by Marcus Rashford, which allowed Manchester United to break on the counter-attack. Luckily for Rodri, and Guardiola’s mental state, John Stones was there to stop The Red Devils’ attack.

Video: Pep Guardiola drops to his knees during FA Cup final

Manchester City on a quest for the treble

After beating Arsenal to the Premier League title and Manchester United to the FA Cup, Guardiola could make history on the 10th of June by being the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win the treble if his City side beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Speaking to the BBC after the FA Cup final, Guardiola said: “Now is the first time we can talk about the treble.

"Against United, it was special for our city, for our fans. We performed really well. Really, really well. I am so pleased."

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Guardiola elaborated on his side's chances of winning the treble.

He said: "We have done incredible, five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and Carabaos [League Cup] but we have to win the Champions League to be recognised how the team deserves to be. It has been amazing, been fun, but we have to win it.

"We are one game away. I said to the players you have to put the pressure on yourself. To be recognised as something good you have to win Europe."

İlkay Gündoğan’s brace secured the FA Cup for Manchester City, and speaking about his side's captain after his heroics, Guardiola said: "What a season. The skills are there, but it is the special mentality.

“When you have these players who play the game like a friendly game, they handle the pressure like, OK, let's have fun, you are becoming a good, good team. Otherwise, you cannot do it.”