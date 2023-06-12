Pep Guardiola further cemented his status as one of the greatest football managers of all time after leading Manchester City to their first ever Champions League title.

The revered Catalan coach, 52, has now achieved his primary objective of turning City into champions of Europe.

Guardiola has also guided City to a historic treble, having also secured the Premier League title and FA Cup in recent weeks.

The former Barcelona boss, who also won a treble during his legendary four-year spell as manager at Camp Nou, has silenced those who claimed he couldn’t win the Champions League without Lionel Messi.

Although in the build-up to Saturday’s final against Inter Milan, Guardiola humbly suggested that his success as a coach was mostly down to having world-class stars like Messi and Erling Haaland at his disposal.

Guardiola's answer to Premier League or Champions League question

The Man City boss spoke to CBS Sports after getting his hands on his first Champions League winners’ medal since 2011.

During the interview, Guardiola was asked by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher: “We had a debate before the game, what was more difficult to win: the Premier League or the Champions League? You’re the deciding vote.”

Guardiola made the entire panel burst out laughing when he replied: “Well, I am a master of winning the Premier League!”

(CREDIT: CBS SPORTS)

Thierry Henry shouted: “Drop the mic! Drop the mic!”

Guardiola continued: “… and not the Champions League. Normally the most difficult to win is the most difficult to win.

“Credit to the five Premier Leagues, and the four Carabao Cups, and the FA Cups…”

Henry added: “And the style of play, and everything…”

Watch the clip here:

Can Pep Guardiola equal Sir Alex Ferguson's record?

As Pep said, he is indeed the master of winning the Premier League, having won the title in five of his seven seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has won the Premier League more times than Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger (three apiece).

But he’s still a long way behind Sir Alex Ferguson, who won a remarkable 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United.

It seems unlikely that Guardiola will get close to equalling Fergie’s record. Not because he’s not good enough but because of how long he’ll stick around at Man City.

The Guardian are reporting that Guardiola plays to leave the club when his current contract expires in the summer of 2025.