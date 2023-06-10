Pep Guardiola made a funny comment to Sergio Aguero about Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami after bumping into the Manchester City legend ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

Aguero was at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul while working as a pundit for ESPN Argentina.

Guardiola, who worked with Aguero for five seasons and tearfully said “we cannot replace him” when the striker left City for Barcelona in the summer of 2021, interrupted a live broadcast to say hello to his former player.

What did Pep Guardiola say to Sergio Aguero?

Pep, in jovial mood ahead of one of the biggest games of his managerial career, told the reporter that “everything is a lie!” before sharing a friendly hug with Aguero.

Per Spanish newspaper AS, the Man City boss then said to Aguero: “Are you taking everyone to Miami?”

He added: “Messi’s already there!”

For context: Aguero now lives in Miami.

One day earlier, the retired striker said on ESPN Argentina: “Messi follows me everywhere, eh? Now he comes to Miami, the place where I live.”

Responding to Guardiola, Aguero said: “Yeah, well, I’m collecting them up…”

Watch the clip here:

Guardiola then invited Aguero to Man City’s pre-game dinner between the squad and technical staff.

Could Aguero join Messi at Inter Miami?

It may not be a coincidence that Messi has opted to move to Miami, where Aguero (one of his closest friends in football) resides.

Aguero joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021, partly due to his desire to play alongside his friend and international teammate at club level.

But Messi ended up leaving Barça for Paris Saint-Germain that summer, while Aguero was forced to retire months later due to a heart condition.

AS say that Aguero has used Inter Miami’s training centre in recent months and even received an invite to train with the first team once he was given the all-clear from his health problems.

While Aguero isn’t expected to return to competitive football, his presence in Miami may have further convinced Messi to join David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team.

Speculation is also rife that Messi will be joined at Inter Miami by several former teammates, including Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

Aguero revealed that he informed Messi that Inter Miami were currently rock bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, to which the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner apparently replied: ‘We have to make the playoffs!’

READ MORE:

Sergio Aguero reveals Lionel Messi's reply to text after Inter Miami move