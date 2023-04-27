Pep Guardiola's reaction to Kevin De Bruyne's opening goal against Arsenal is going viral.

Manchester City took control of the Premier League title race with a dominant performance against Mikel Arteta's side.

They ran out 4-1 winners and were the better team from the first whistle to the last.

It took just seven minutes for them to take the lead.

Erling Haaland produced some brilliant hold-up play, and exchanged passes with De Bruyne to send the Belgian through. The midfielder strolled forward and placed a beautiful effort past Aaron Ramsdale's reach.

The Etihad exploded.

They had just taken a huge step towards overhauling Arsenal in this pulsating title race.

While the players ran over to Haaland and De Bruyne to celebrate the goal, Guardiola had other ideas.

The Spaniard celebrated the goal normally for about two seconds before his attentions turned to Ederson.

VIDEO: Pep Guardiola's reaction to Kevin De Bruyne's opener vs Arsenal

Guardiola called over the Brazilian goalkeeper and started lecturing him regarding his distribution. Exactly what Guardiola said is unknown, although it could have been to do with Ederson taking too long with the ball at his feet.

Pretty much any other manager in world football would have been focused on celebrating such a crucial goal but Guardiola is wired different.

Piers Morgan wrote: "This was the moment I knew we were screwed last night. Guardiola breaking off celebrating De Bruyne’s brilliant 1st goal to berate Ederson for some tiny error nobody noticed. That’s why he’s the best manager in the world & why his teams are so relentless."

What did Guardiola say after Man City 4-1 Arsenal?

Before that match, Guardiola insisted he'd rather be in Arsenal's positon but that has certainly changed following the result. But he's not getting carried away just yet...

“Absolutely my position now. I would love to be two games ahead with six points," Guardiola said.

“It depends on us. Until today, I prefer the position for Arsenal because if Arsenal beat us it is in their hands. Now it is in our destiny.

“I have a feeling the next three games will dictate a lot. Fulham have come from the Championship and this season have been amazing.

“We play at home against Leeds and West Ham. We feel comfortable here with the crowd. The next three games will be really important.

“The most important thing is the destiny is in our hands. When you arrive at the end of the season, most important thing is it depends on us. We still have seven games.”