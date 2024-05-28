Highlights Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, but that only tells half the story.

Pep Lijnders discussed how opposition teams were beaten on the training ground in the week leading up to matches.

He also spoke about how the club chose to focus their attention on player development and coaching instead of relying on transfers.

As Jurgen Klopp's final months at Liverpool drew to an end, media attention regularly reverted to his team’s Premier League and Champions League winning seasons, where the Merseyside team would ruthlessly chase opponents off the pitch.

But this, at least to some extent, fails to credit the charismatic German and his team enough for how relentlessly consistent and intense they were in some of their trophyless seasons. Sceptics of Klopp’s Liverpool are eager to remind those waxing lyrical praise of the ‘gegenpressing’ German manager that, he only won a singular Premier League title.

While the Reds finally won the title in 2019, picking up an undeniably astonishing 99 points on their way, Klopp’s men also amassed 97 and 92 points in seasons where they failed to get their hands on the title. Irrespective of the trophy haul superiority of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City over this period, Liverpool was consistently an unrelenting winning machine, pushing their Premier League and Champions League campaigns to the final day.

Assistant manager, Pep Lijnders was there for the very best of the club's success. And when speaking to the press recently, he revealed that the club picked up 80 per cent of their points simply by having a good week on the training ground.

Pep Lijnders on Liverpool's Intense Melwood Culture

'80% of the points are made in the training week'

So, how did Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool so dependably get the better of their league and cup opponents? When asked about his favourite times with the club, Lijnders explained to The Redmen TV:

“On the training pitch. The moments with the players when nobody's watching the training; where the ball flies from one feet to the other; where they all counter-press like dogs; where you have just a normal week. And I know, when we train like that, and the ball combines and goes like how it goes and they play as a team – they play really as a team – I know that the weekend will be an easy game.

This wasn’t a dismissive attitude of the strong Premier League opposition Liverpool so often faced by Lijnders and the coaching team, but an inner confidence in the understanding their team had in the messages being relayed to them. He continued:

“And the Premier League is not easy. What I'm trying to say is that I know that we will play how we want to play. And these are the moments what makes me the most happy because I really believe that 80% of the points are made in the training week. I truly believe in that.”

Klopp's Regime Focused on Player Development

Liverpool developed several undervalued talents under Klopp

Judging Liverpool purely on the trophies they won or didn’t win consistently enough during Klopp’s nine-year tenure at Anfield is a limited way to dismiss the dominance that Liverpool had over 18 of the other 19 teams in the Premier League. Nonetheless, what is perhaps more impressive than the haul of trophies and unfailing attainment of points during Klopp’s time at Liverpool, is the nature in which they earned them.

The emphasis placed on financial power, combined with the desire among supporters and club owners alike for instantaneous success can sometimes diminish the attention paid to the development and coaching of academy products, undervalued transfers, and existing players who may have stagnated slightly under previous management. This wasn’t possible for Klopp’s Liverpool; while it is indisputable that they, at least to some extent, had spending power (after all, Liverpool broke British transfer records for fees paid for a goalkeeper and a defender), the FSG-owned club had to approach transfers differently to their title rivals.

Liverpool's Most Expensive Signings Under Klopp Darwin Nunez (2022) £85M Virgil Van Dijk (2017) £75M Alisson (2018) £67M

Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United all had the resources to financially outmuscle Liverpool in the transfer market, yet despite this, Klopp’s men so often aggressively challenged for all major trophies. Again, emphasising the effort put in on the training pitch, Pep Lijnders’ recalled:

“We try to develop our players first [before transfers]. Because I believe that the ones we have are the ones who we really have to believe in and then you add top ones [signings], you add top ones in the right moments. We can be f******g champion by not signing anyone. And of course you need to sign [players] but you need to sign in the right moments. And this stability over the years, in my opinion, meant that for a long period of time we were really successful.”

Perhaps the greatest embodiment of Lijnders departing words can be seen in Liverpool’s final trophy win under Klopp. A Liverpool side, plagued by injuries and containing several academy graduates, would beat Chelsea in extra-time of the 2024 Carabao Cup Final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have never lost to Liverpool during normal time in any cup final. However, the West London club have lost out in a cup final to Liverpool 5 times in extra-time or penalties.

Despite resources being limited, Klopp and Lijnders’ team had enough understanding, familiarity, and confidence in the tactical roles they were individually being asked to perform to, against the odds, beat a Chelsea side filled with multi-million-pound talents.