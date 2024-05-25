Highlights Pep Lijnders prepared Liverpool for the 2019 Champions League final by simulating Spurs' tactics with Benfica B.

Training included mimicry of Tottenham's key players, like Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane, and set-piece strategies.

The tactical insight helped Liverpool edge to a 2-0 victory.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s widespread recognition as being one of the Premier League and Liverpool’s greatest-ever managers, before heading into the 2019 Champions League Final, the German had lost seven consecutive finals.

It was a record that proved sufficient to make even the 'Gegenpressing' manager display some signs of doubt in his preparation before heading into the 2019 final against Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking with Redmen TV, Klopp’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders explained:

“So, Jurgen said to me: ‘Pep, I’ve lost seven finals in a row now - you plan it’.”

Liverpool, who despite amassing an astonishing 97 points in the 2018/2019 season, had agonisingly just missed out on the Premier League title, were strong favourites to win the 2019 Champions League Final. Nonetheless, having narrowly lost out in the 2018 final to Real Madrid and, at that point, having failed to win a trophy under Klopp, the pressure was on Liverpool to win.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Record in 2019 Year Premier League European Competition 2016/2017 4th Final (Europa League) 2017/2018 4th Final (Champions League) 2018/2019 2nd Winners (Champions League)

Tasked with the responsibility of preparing for the 2019 final, Lijnders recalled what his first steps of action were. He spoke about the importance of making the players feel comfortable:

“We had three weeks between the last game and the final. So, I said, okay, we give them the first five or six days off, then we go on training camp. And then we play exactly a week before the game, at the same time as the Champions League final. The same time, same day, same routines, with the same meeting – so that the players have that experience.”

Pep Lijnders on Winning the Champions League

Played Benfica B due to Spurs similarity

Lijnders, a self-proclaimed obsessive, remembered the weight of responsibility he felt in the run-in to the 2019 Champions League Final: “When you’re a young coach you want to do everything perfect.”

Desperate to find a team that replicated Pochettino’s 4-2-3-1 formation at Tottenham, Lijnders used his knowledge of the Portuguese league, acquired during his coaching days at Porto, to identify Benfica B as a team that would tactically prepare Liverpool for the final. He explained:

“Benfica B team, in the second league, they play exactly like Tottenham: 4-2-3-1. So, I call them through Julian Ward, and we organise it. I told our analysts, you prepare the presentation, you’re going to present to them exactly how Tottenham will play – and they get three days to train them [Benfica B].”

Lijnders continued: “We fly them in, they train three days exactly to prepare for that game. So, they were on the other pitch preparing. The train set pieces, offensively [and] defensively. So, they try to mirror Spurs with the way they do, so the high price would be identical.”

In the game, Benfica B’s players were requested to replicate the movements and tactical roles of Tottenham’s star attacking players. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jau impersonated Christian Eriksen, while youthful forward Jose Gomes operated as Harry Kane.

As so often the case with Klopp’s almost unstoppable 2018-2019 team, Sadio Mane opened the scoring vs Benfia B within the first 10 minutes before eventually cruising to a routine 2-0 win.

Lijnders reflected: “And then we train the same week, build up towards the game exactly we call we normally do. It was good, it was nice. We didn't do anything new; we didn't create any strategic extra advantages like that – we just prepared in a normal way. We made the players comfortable. The worst thing you can do is change things for a final, in my opinion. And the rest is history.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were only knocked out of the Champions League by teams from Madrid. Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League final. Meanwhile, in 2020, 2021, and 2023 Liverpool were knocked out earlier in the competition by either Athletico Madrid or Real Madrid.

Did the Game Against Benfica Make the Difference?

'We Did Everything to Reach That Final'

Lijnders is somewhat on the fence about how important it was to prepare just like this, he conceded: “Did it make a difference? I have no clue. But I believe in it.” Liverpool would beat Tottenham Hotspur by the same 2-0 score line as in the prior friendly against Benfica B, but it would be reasonable to suggest Liverpool weren’t at their chaotic best on the night.

Nonetheless, the move leading up to Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the final displayed immense similarities to Mane’s opening goal against Benfica B two weeks earlier. Finals are often decided by the smallest margins and if the friendly against Benfica provided Klopp’s industrious Champions League-winning players with that extra bit of muscle memory, then it was a well worthwhile workout.

While the Europa League still eludes Linjnders, the Dutch coach won every other major trophy available to him during his 6-year spell as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager. With Klopp’s time at Anfield now over, Lijnders will take his coaching prowess to RB Salzburg, a club with a strong reputation for player development, to become the Austrian side’s manager for the 2024/2025 season.