Highlights Pep Lijnders will be leaving Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's departure opened the door for Lijnders to pursue manager role, but not at Liverpool.

Sources indicate Lijnders is favourite for the Ajax job.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been linked with a move to Ajax, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he will leave Anfield in the summer and there's no chance of him sticking around.

When Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be departing at the end of the season, Lijnders might have been thinking that this was his opportunity to enter the hot seat and return to management. Although there's a good chance he now secures a manager's job in time for the 2024/2025 campaign, it doesn't look like it's going to be with Liverpool.

Pep Lijnders Will be Leaving Liverpool

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Romano has provided an update on the future of Lijnders, confirming that he will be leaving Anfield during the summer, with Ajax a possible destination...

"Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has emerged as one of the candidates to be the new Ajax manager for next season. Lijnders is under consideration at the club, but still waiting on a decision. For sure, he will be leaving Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp - he’s not staying on beyond the end of this season."

This wouldn't be Lijnders' first step into management, having been in charge of NEC Nijmegen for 22 games. The 41-year-old will certainly have the backing of Klopp, with the German manager describing him as the 'most influential' man for Liverpool over the last few years, suggesting that the job he's done has been 'exceptional'.

Sources revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Lijnders was the favourite for the Ajax job. The Eredivisie outfit brought in John van't Schip for the remainder of the season as caretaker manager, but Liverpool's assistant could enter the hot seat in the summer. Lijnders now wants to become a manager in his own right after spending a large portion of his career as an assistant.

A report from The Telegraph has also confirmed that Lijnders has been ruled out of the running for the Liverpool job, with the Merseyside outfit focusing on other targets.

Related Ruben Amorim Liverpool's Second-Choice Manager Behind Alonso Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Ruben Amorim is now their second-choice candidate.

Julian Nagelsmann Dark Horse for Liverpool Job

Germany boss scores highly on data at Anfield

Xabi Alonso appears to be the favourite for the Liverpool job, with reports even suggesting that he's chosen the Merseyside outfit ahead of Bayern Munich. The Reds will be analysing a host of different managers in case they are unable to secure their key targets, and journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the state of play with GIVEMESPORT, confirming that Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann scores well on the data.

Jacobs confirms that it's fair to consider Alonso the leading candidate, while Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is also on their list. Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim also scores well on the data. The Reds have a major decision to make when it comes to replacing Klopp, considering how much success the German boss has brought to Anfield.