Former Liverpool man Pep Lijnders is looking to swoop in and sign young Reds goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros this summer, according to reports, as he looks to bolster his RB Salzburg ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool themselves have an all-important summer transfer window to endure with Arne Slot taking over the post-Jurgen Klopp era, with the former Feyenoord chief preparing the club for a period of major transition as he gets to grips with what he’ll have at his disposal come August.

The biggest change of them all is the management team, of course, and all eyes will be on Slot as he looks to navigate his way through the trials and tribulations of Premier League life. First up for the 45-year-old is the transfer market.

Lijnders Planning Liverpool Swoop for Jaros

Currently on loan at Sturm Graz

Klopp’s shock Anfield departure at the end of the 2023/24 season kick-started a frenzy of rumours about who would replace him. One man that arose in the discourse was Ljinders. The Dutchman, however, opted to move into management himself, taking on the RB Salzburg job.

His first season, albeit not a full one, was deemed a failure after not winning the Austrian top tier, but a summer of recruitment could set him and the rest of his well-established team up for glory next time around.

Evidently impressed by the Sturm Graz loanee, Lijnders will attempt to sign Jaros in the coming months, per Salzburger Nachrichten (via the Daily Express) with him looking to bolster his options in the Salzburg goalkeeper department.

The 22-year-old played last season in Austria and was closely watched by Lijnders and his team, with him making 14 appearances. In that time, he conceded 11 goals and kept five clean sheets.

In both of Sturm Graz's games against Salzburg, one in which Lijnders was in the dugout for, Jaros was in between the posts and managed to help his side to draw on both occasions, proving that he has what it takes to become a top level shot stopper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jaros has never made a senior appearance for Liverpool.

Lijnders, 41, is hoping to use his pre-existing relationship with Jaros to entice the once-capped Czech Republic international with a move from England to Germany and in terms of the Reds, given that he is yet to break his senior duck, they’ll most likely have no qualms over letting him move on.

Liverpool Set to Bolster Centre-Back Options

Goncalo Inacio, Willian Pacho and Leny Yoro eyed

As alluded to, Slot’s first summer in charge could represent the changing of the guard. Long gone is Klopp’s charming ways and now the Dutchman has the task, however mundane it is, of winning over the Anfield faithful.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool will be looking to snare a new centre-back this summer on the back of Joel Matip’s departure at the end of his contract and uncertainty growing over the future of Virgil van Dijk.

Inacio, Pacho, Yoro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Inacio Pacho Yoro Minutes 2,486 2,970 2,672 Goals/Assists 1/0 0/2 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 89.3 84.9 92.2 Aerials won per game 1.6 1.6 1.4 Tackles per game 1.5 1.9 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.8 1.4 1.1 Overall rating 6.87 6.74 6.74

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Eintracht Frankfurt ace Willian Pacho is among those admired by the club’s higher-ups, while Lille’s Leny Yoro is also of concrete interest.

In his interview, Jacobs suggested that Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP has also been scouted, but the Portuguese’s hefty price tag could deter a move - hence the interest in the aforementioned duo of central defenders.