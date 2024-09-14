Pep Guardiola has taken aim at rival Premier League clubs, claiming that they all want to see Manchester City punished before the trial relating to their 130 charges has even taken place.

The Cityzens have long been facing potential punishment for alleged breaches of numerous Financial Fair Play rules. While it was initially reported that they would face 115 charges, that number has since risen to 130.

If found guilty, the 2023 Champions League winners could face various punishments. Touted options range from relegation to hefty fines, while they could also be slapped with as much as a 30 point deduction.

However, there is no guarantee that they will be found of any wrongdoing and Guardiola was keen to point this out in a recent press conference.

Guardiola Says PL Rivals Expect City Punishment

Agreed with claims from La Liga president Javier Tebas

Earlier this week, La Liga president Javier Tebas claimed that Man City's Premier League rivals are hoping to see the club punished even before the start of the hearing. He said: "I have spoken with many Premier League clubs and most of them understand that City should be sanctioned.

Tebas also noted that they have already been "acquitted" in one high-profile trial, referring to Man City's previous case with UEFA, which saw the club's ban from European competition being overturned following an appeal.

Guardiola was asked about these comments and found himself wholeheartedly agreeing with La Liga's president, using it as an opportunity to take aim at City's Premier League rivals. He said:

"Maybe he's right, for the fact that all the Premier League teams want us to be sanctioned, that is for sure. "I agree with Tebas for the first time, and hopefully the last. I am pretty sure I agree with that. That's why I say to Mr Tebas and the Premier League teams: wait for the independent panel. "Justice is there in a modern democracy so yeah, wait for the decision, it's not more complicated than that. But I don't know if he is a lawyer or the rest of the Premier League teams are lawyers so what I ask for is that – wait, it happened with UEFA."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the nine-year period in which they are alleged to have broken FFP rules – from 2009 until 2018 – Man City won the Premier League on three occasions.

Trial Begins Monday 16 September

Pep: "Everyone is innocent until guilt is proven"

The trial is finally set to take place on Monday 16 September and could take up to two months. In the same press conference, Guardiola went on to assert that Man City have done nothing wrong, while also calling for more patience: "We believe that we have not done anything wrong so we go to an independent panel and we are going to wait.

"There are many lawyers in this country and in Spain but I wait. We're going to wait and see. We are not lawyers. Erling [Haaland] is not a lawyer so we didn't talk about it. What is going to happen is with the independent panel and we will accept the sentence.