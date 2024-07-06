Highlights Pepe was left visibly emotional after a journalist paid tribute to him in post-match interview.

Pepe, at 41, likely doesn't have another Euro campaign in him.

Pepe's impressive career includes a decade at Real Madrid, winning numerous titles.

Pepe was left visibly emotional after a journalist congratulated him for his incredible career and contributions to Portuguese football during an interview following his side's Euro 2024 loss to France on Friday night.

A lot has been made about how Euro 2024 might just be Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance at the European Championship with Portugal. The nation's quarter-final loss to France sent them home, and a lot of the focus surrounding the defeat was on how it might be the last time that Ronaldo would appear. He's not the only Portuguese star, though, that has probably taken part in the Euros for the final ever time.

Pepe became the oldest footballer to ever play at the Euros this summer, being 41 years and 130 days old when he faced off against France in the quarter-finals. He didn't look his age, though, and shone throughout the tournament despite being on the wrong side of 40. With that said, it would be a pretty massive ask to expect him back in four years when Euro 2028 rolls around. With his future currently unclear, one journalist took the time to pay respect to his incredible contributions to Portugal over the years, and he was clearly touched.

The journalist was grateful for everything the defender has done for his country

Sometimes, speaking to the press after a disappointing loss like the one in which Portugal suffered at the hands of France can be rough, but this time, it was an incredible moment for Pepe. The defender was shown struggling with his emotions after his team lost a penalty shootout. He was consoled by Ronaldo and was caught on camera in tears. With the notion that this would be his final European Championship, he was upset that it had all come to an end, but a journalist was quick to acknowledge his legacy afterwards.

While the interview was in Portuguese, it was translated and the interviewer congratulated Pepe on his career and the work he's done with Portugal over the years.

"I don't know what your decision will be, whether you will continue, whether you will give up, but before you make your decision, congratulations to the Portuguese who will do this too, for your fantastic career in this National team, your fantastic longevity, with this symbol of the fact, a great hug and see you next time."

Considering the career that the centre-back has had over the years, it's easy to see why the interviewer wanted to pay his respects in the manner in which he did.

Pepe Has Been Playing at the Top for Years

The defender won pretty much everything with Real Madrid

While he's in his 40s and has taken a step back now, there's no denying how good Pepe has been throughout the majority of his career. Having spent a decade at Real Madrid, he's won pretty much everything there is to win in club football. The defender played over 300 times for Los Blancos, and while he has been known for a rash tackle or two, he's been quite a dependable figure for both club and country for over two decades.

The future is unclear and there's no sugar-coating the fact that Pepe doesn't have much longer left in football, but when he does hang his boots up, he can do so knowing that he accomplished more than any football could hope for.