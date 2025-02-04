Former Portugal international Pepe certainly polarised opinion. A true hot-heat, he is considered one of the dirtiest players of the twenty-first century. He is a man who received 227 cards in his career, which was illustrious. That said, he also won Euro 2016 for Portugal and the Champions League three times with Real Madrid.

Yet the mere mention of his name brings up memories of unsavoury incidents, whether it be play-acting or really bad foul play. So it is fair to say Pepe made life difficult for many players, but who was the toughest player he ever faced? For Premier League fans, it may not come as a surprise to hear it was Diego Costa – one of the biggest wind-up merchants in Premier League history.

"Without doubt Diego Costa. He's a striker who really battles and loves getting stuck in."

Seeing the two play against each other during games between Real and Atletico Madrid looked very much like a masterclass in the dark arts. Costa was certainly not one to back down physically against Real Madrid's Pepe.

The two faced each other on 11 occasions. The first meeting went back to the 2006/07 season, when the two were playing for Porto and SC Braga. Although Pepe highlights Costa as a difficult opponent, he only finished on the losing side once against him.

That one defeat was a 1-0 Real Madrid loss to Costa's Atletico Madrid. Naturally, Costa got the winner en route to helping Atletico to the 2013/14 La Liga title.

There was a thoroughly entertaining encounter between the pair's national teams at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 3-3 draw between Spain and Portugal saw Costa score two goals for Spain. Yet Pepe did enjoy eight victories against Costa, although they never came easy and the Portuguese international would have to be up to the task physically to compete successfully against Costa. If he didn't, he'd face the consequences.

Costa won the La Liga title twice with Atletico Madrid and also won the Premier League twice with Chelsea. Up until the end of 2024, the Brazilian-born striker scored 199 goals in 562 games. His best goal-scoring season was undeniably in the 2013/14 season, when he netted a very impressive 52 goals across all competitions.

Twice he scored 20 Premier League goals for Chelsea, proving what a good and versatile player he was. He has had his moments with referees, which has seen him sent off on 13 occasions. Although the Spanish international is some way behind Pepe, who had a staggering 17 red cards to his name.

Watching the two face up against one another was certainly an eye-catching spectacle. However, it did no doubt create headaches for referees, who needed eyes in the back of their heads at times to judge who was the guilty party in yet another coming together between the two stalwarts.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 03/02/25