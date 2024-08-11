Highlights 27% of Britons believe they could qualify for 2028 Olympics if they started training now.

39% of 18-24 year-olds think they could compete at LA 2028, highest among age groups.

Men slightly more confident than women; 10m Air Rifle has highest belief of Olympic success.

Data has shown that a staggering percentage of British people think they could qualify for a sport at the 2028 Olympics if they started training right now.

All sports fans are guilty of it at one point or another. That is, to watch elite athletes compete in their chosen field and wonder how well they would get on if given the chance to challenge these professionals. Some watching on from their living rooms may even think they could have impressed at Paris 2024.

That seems to be the case in Britain. Per data from YouGov, 27% of Britons reckon that they could qualify for a sport at the 2028 Olympics

Brits Think They Could Qualify For 2028 Olympics

39% of Youngsters Back Themselves

Interestingly enough, the data shows that younger Britons are by far the most likely to think they have what it takes to compete on the world stage. Indeed, 39% of 18-24-year-olds feel as though they could make it to LA 2028, alongside 34% of 25-49-year-olds.

Even though the figure is smaller, 15% of people over 65 still think they could compete at an Olympic level in four years if they could start training now. In fairness to them, they do have inspiration in the form of 65-year-old Spanish equestrian competitor Juan Antonio Jimenez Cobo.

The results also show that men are slightly more likely than women (30% vs 25%) to think they could make the Olympic team in 2028. The sport in which the highest number of fans think they would have a chance is the 10m Air Rifle, with 15 per cent saying, so. Archery (13%), Badminton (10%), Table Tennis (9%), and Rowing (7%) follow in the top 5.

Perhaps most surprisingly, there is enough confidence in 6% to think they could make it far enough to compete in the 100m sprint. While the same number are just as confident about the 100m Breaststroke.

Brits Who Think They Could Qualify For 2028 Olympics Divided by Gender Male Female Sport Percentage Sport Percentage 10m Air Rifle 19% Archery 11% Archery 15% 10m Air Rifle 10% Badminton 10% 100m Breaststroke 9% Table tennis 10% Badminton 8% 100m sprint 8% Table tennis 8% Football 8% Road race 8% Cycle sprint 8%

Even Olympic Athletes Struggle

Raygun may inspire the average fan

Even some of those who have been preparing for the Paris 2024 Games haven't been able to impress. Take for instance, Australian breakdancer Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn, who picked up zero points for her performance – with footage of her display later going viral.

Similarly, Mexican diver Aranza Vasquez made headlines after her slip led to a 0.0 dive. This cost her a spot in the finals, finishing last out of 28 competitors.

Perhaps instances like this have helped embolden the British public. Even so, if the average person was to try and make it to the 2028 Games, it's hard to imagine very many having a genuine shot of being involved. And they would almost certainly embarrass themselves if they did make it to LA.