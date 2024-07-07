Highlights Thiago Silva has departed Chelsea, with the Blues wanting to upgrade their defence.

Marc Guehi emerges as a potential replacement, having been praised for his performance at EURO 2024.

Guehi's ball-playing abilities align with Chelsea's needs, and he has a long history with the club.

Since the arrival of free-spending Todd Boehly at Chelsea, the Blues have made signing after signing in the pursuit of restoring the club to their previous, lofty heights. Despite this, one of the leading signings the club have made over the past few years was Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva, on a free transfer following his departure from PSG in 2020, who went on to finally win the Champions League in 2021, besting Manchester City in the final.

The now-39 year old spent four successful years at Chelsea, making over 100 appearances and belying his age in all of them, with his incredible IQ and composure seeing his as one of the Premier League's leading centre backs, regardless of the hefty miles in his legs. At the end of the 2023-24 campaign, the Brazilian announced he would be returning to his boyhood club, Fluminense.

Whilst Chelsea do still retain the services of Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Alfie Gilchrist and Axel Disasi, the Blues are expected to bring aboard a replacement for Silva, who was the first choice option at Stamford Bridge, with the expectation for Chalobah to leave the club this summer and questions over form and fitness for Disasi, Badiashile and Fofana.

A replacement may lie in wait in the Premier League through a man who plys his trade just 10 miles down the road at Selhurst Park in Marc Guehi, reportedly worth £65million, who has been one of England's standout performers at EURO 2024 and has been described as the "perfect" replacement for Silva.

Related 8 Best Free Transfers in Football History (Ranked) Some of the best players in football history moved clubs without commanding a fee. Here are the greatest free transfers of all time.

Guehi has Shone for England in Germany

The Crystal Palace man has been one of England's best players this summer

Guehi has been in excellent form at EURO 2024, despite England failing to thoroughly impress so far in the competition. The Ivory Coast-born centre back started the first four games this summer, and has been one of few players to receive good reviews following a tepid four games at the Euro's so far for the Three Lions.

Whilst his defensive stats match his bravery, with Guehi recovering an average of five balls a game as well as averaging around 1.5 clearances, interceptions and tackles each, Guehi has also shown his proficiency and composure in possession, something Thiago Silva was highly praised for across his Stamford Bridge spell.

His likeness to Silva and remarkable ability is shared in opinion by former Chelsea defender Robert Huth, who told Gambling.com:

"He (Marc Guehi) has been outstanding. There’s not a lot ‘not to like’ about his game. His positioning is excellent, he’s got an excellent turn of pace. He’s good on the ball, and he’s basically everything that you want in a centre back." "Maybe he could be a bit more physical, just in terms of being bigger, but I’ve not seen him struggle against anyone. I’d be interested to see how they are going to go about it, because he would be perfect for Chelsea."

Marc Guehi at Euro 2024 Appearances 4 Assists 1 Recoveries per 90 Minutes 4.62 Tackles Won 100%

Marc Guehi by Numbers

The defender has flourished in south London

Starting off with his calmness and proficiency in possession, Guehi is one of the standout ball-playing centre backs in the league, being registered in the top 10 players in the league for passing accuracy in the 23/24 Premier League with an accuracy of 89%.

Additionally, he is statistically the best centre-back in the league when dribbling forwards, succeeding with 67% of his dribbles last season. He also rarely makes a mistake, having given away possession at an average of 6.4 times a game, which is lower than 95% of Premier League centre backs.

Guehi's profile and specific abilities will peak interest from new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who is reportedly interested in securing the services of a new ball-playing centre-back this summer after the departure of Silva. Guehi would also likely be open to the possibility of a Chelsea move, having spent 14 years in the academy at the club until his 2021 departure for Palace, following two successful loan moves to Championship side Swansea City.

With Guehi performing very well at EURO 2024 following another strong season at Crystal Palace, it comes as little surprise to see several teams interested in his purchase, but Chelsea may well be the team that would benefit the most from his potential arrival.

Thiago Silva vs Marc Guehi Stats Comparison 23/24 Geuhi Silva Tackles p/g 1.1 0.9 Interceptions p/g 1.3 0.8 Recoveries p/g 4.8 4.5 Passing Accuracy % 89 95 Possession Lost p/g 6.4 4.2 Errors Leading to Shots/Goals 1 4

Related Exclusive: £200,000-a-Week Star 'Set to Accelerate Chelsea Exit Talks' Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is preparing to seal a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge

All stats provided by SofaScore and FotMob. Correct as of 05.07.24