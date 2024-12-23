Manchester United star Mason Mount's season is about to become much worse - with reports filtering through that the Red Devils' 'perfect' star could be out until March after suffering a hyperextended knee in the opening stages of their win over Manchester City last weekend.

Mount has massively struggled with injury woes since joining United almost 18 months ago, with the former Chelsea star having only featured in 14 Premier League games last term after moving to the north-west in a £55million move. He's become a favourite of new manager Ruben Amorim despite featuring sporadically under recently-sacked boss Erik ten Hag, and Mount was elected to start against City as the United boss hoped for an away win against their local rivals to kickstart their season.

Fans hoped Mount could turn a corner in a red shirt after a nightmarish spell, but he was substituted after just 12 minutes and looked distraught after hitting the Etihad Stadium turf twice, in what was the worst possible start to the game for the former Blues midfielder. And that is only about to get worse, with the ex England international potentially out for up to 10 weeks, according to @UtdMenace. The account posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Mason Mount, Hamstring injury due to hyperextended leg, Tendon involved, horrible, around 10 weeks out depending on rehab and recovery!!"

Mount's season hasn't been overly fruitful. He started the first two games of the season, featuring in 105 minutes of the Red Devils' games against Fulham and Brighton - but after a niggling hamstring injury, it took him until the start of the month against Arsenal - three-and-a-half months later - to feature in a Premier League starting XI once again.

Bizarrely, the game against City was just the second top-flight game this season that Mount has featured in which United have won - and his first since the opening day. Losing to Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest whilst also drawing with Ipswich in the process, his lack of games is now expected to continue through to March - and so boss Amorim will be hoping that Mount is not his bad luck charm upon his return.