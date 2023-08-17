Highlights Popular WWE star Bobby Roode, who has been out due to severe neck injuries, has taken on a new backstage role as a producer for the company.

Although there is no news on his return to the ring, Roode has been present at recent WWE events and is working with talent to put together matches for television.

Roode, known for his flawless in-ring skills and charisma, enjoyed success in TNA and NXT before struggling to find a featured role on the main roster.

A top WWE superstar who has been inactive from television due to severe injuries requiring extensive surgery has been given a new backstage role in the WWE, it has been revealed.

Popular superstar Bobby Roode was last seen on WWE television in June 2022. It was revealed after his final appearance that Roode was dealing with some serious neck issues which required extensive fusion surgery to fix.

There is still no word on if or when the 47-year-old former NXT Champion will return to the ring, but Roode has been present backstage at WWE events recently where he has been taking on the role of a producer.

What is Bobby Roode's new backstage role?

Bobby Roode was recently spotted in Detroit for the SummerSlam Premium Live Event which fueled speculation that "The Glorious One" may be medically cleared to return to the ring.

This was not the case, and it now appears that Roode was backstage in a creative capacity, possibly training for his new position in the company.

Roode was credited as a producer for the WWE during TV tapings in the past week. Roode is now working in a backstage role as a road agent and a producer and, like others in the role, is responsible for working with talent in putting together matches for television.

According to the new report from Fightful, Roode worked alongside his former TNA partner, Petey Williams to put together matches between Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser as well as Gunther versus Otis.

Fightful continued by noting that Roode, who has been described as a 'perfect wrestler' put together his first solo produced match between Ricochet and Tomasso Ciampa which was taped for Main Event.

As of this writing, it is unknown if Bobby Roode's new backstage role in the WWE is permanent, or if it is just a temporary measure as he prepares to return to the ring.

Who is Bobby Roode?

The 47-year-old Bobby Roode has been a popular figure in the professional wrestling industry for over two decades. Originally debuting in the late 1990s, Roode enjoyed his first bout of mainstream success when he joined TNA Wrestling in 2004.

Roode originally worked as a member of the villainous Team Canada faction alongside other such names as Scott D'Amore, Petey Williams and Eric Young.

Roode was regarded as one of the best talents to not sign with the WWE for the longest time.

He enjoyed huge success as one-half of the popular tag-team, Beer Money Inc, alongside "Cowboy" James Storm. The duo claimed the World Tag-Team titles on 5 separate occasions and are regarded as one of the best TNA tag-teams of all time.

Roode was destined for the main event. His flawless in-ring skills, natural charisma and his superstar look took him to the very top of TNA where he became the World Heavyweight Champion on two occasions. Roode has drawn similarities to Triple H throughout the entirety of his career.

Bobby Roode finally made his way to the WWE in 2016 when he joined the NXT brand. He went on to become one of the most popular acts on the black and gold brand back when it was being run by Triple H.

Roode once again became a recognized champion when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in an absolute classic to win the NXT championship at NXT: Takeover San Antonio in 2017.

Unfortunately, Roode's success in NXT did not translate over to the main roster, and he was rarely given a featured role or a chance to shine.

There have been calls from the WWE Universe and even WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to give the fan favorite Bobby Roode a big push.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we would like to take the time to wish Bobby Roode well on his road to recovery, and we hope to see him lace up the boots once again somewhere down the line.

