This past week, Gunther made history by becoming the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

While they are on different brands, fans believe 'The Ring General' has the potential to end Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

While a few might not be in favour, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray believes that Gunther could even end up replacing Reigns as the single biggest star in all of WWE.

Millions around the world were sad after Chad Gable lost one of the biggest matches of his career on Raw last week. However, his loss paved the way for Gunther to make history and become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

With his impressive 450+ day title reign, the 'perfect wrestler', as coined by WrestleTalk, has marked himself as one of the biggest stars on the red brand. Throughout his impressive title reign, the Austrian has defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Matt Riddle, and more.

With WrestleMania XL approaching fast, millions around the world want Gunther to take part in some dream matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. However, the idea of Gunther facing Reigns has also been soaked up by fans.

In addition to that, millions around the world believe that Gunther could be the winner of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and eventually main event WrestleMania XL and defeat Roman Reigns. Not only will this end Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, but it could also lead up to Gunther replacing the 38-year-old as the face of the company.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now? During a recent appearance of the Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray was asked if Gunther could become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Hall of Famer confidently claimed ‘without a doubt’. Legends and fans have shown their belief in Gunther on the top of the roster. It would be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the Ring General from here.

After a loss to Gunther on Raw, Chad Gable made it clear that he wasn’t done with the Intercontinental Champion. Though he couldn’t win the title, Gable is the only man to defeat Gunther since he walked into the main roster, albeit only via countout..

With their rivalry still in the picture, a rematch between both men at Fastlane 2023 won’t be shocking. After some impressive performances and incredible fan support, Gable defeating Gunther this time would be a treat to watch.

However, it isn’t necessary that Gunther would lose the Intercontinental Championship this year. The Ring General could raise the stakes by defending his title in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Defeating 29 other men and retaining the title would be the ultimate test for the 36-year-old before he faces Roman Reigns.

With Dominik Mysterio being one of the best heels in the industry right now, Gunther facing him would also be a good idea. Mysterio defeating Gunther with the help of his Judgment Day buddies could be a huge boost to the former’s career. This would also be a strong way to write Gunther off the Intercontinental title picture and focus on the world title.

WWE: Truth behind Brock Lesnar's contract after incorrect reports emerge