Highlights The absence of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo has caused the Milwaukee Bucks' struggles.

Lillard's Achilles injury adds more woes to the team, now on the brink of elimination.

Shams Charania suggested that Lillard will most likely miss the rest of the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in an unusual position as they trail the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, three games to one. They are on the verge of a surprising first-round exit, and it is not believed their chances of coming back are any good.

The primary benefactor which has caused the Bucks to struggle in this series against the young, up-and-coming Pacers has been the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has been absent from basketball activities for the better part of three weeks, after sustaining a calf injury towards the end of the regular season.

“Given that game five is just one day away, there is obviously pessimism and some doubt over their status going into game five, especially given you’re down three one. And the fact that Damien Lillard has dealt with this significant soreness in that Achilles, he's reactivated that injury multiple times, and Giannis with the calf strain.” —Shams Charania

With Antetokounmpo’s absence, Damian Lillard has had to step up. He has tried his best, but himself suffered a calf injury during Game 3 of the series, and his status is up in the air. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, ‘pessimism’ surrounds the Bucks’ playoff hopes, drowning them in doubt.

Lillard’s Achilles Injury

Lillard sustained the Achilles injury during Game 3, and has been sidelined since

In the first quarter of Game 3, which the Bucks ended up losing in overtime by a score of 121-118, Lillard twisted his left knee and had to leave the game. He and Antetokounmpo were then both absent for Game 4, which the Bucks also lost by a score of 126-113. Now, they are on the brink of elimination.

Charania also revealed that Lillard had been dealing with soreness in his Achilles for “several weeks” leading up to the incident. However, for the sake of his team, he was playing through it.

“Damian Lillard over, you know, in game three it was, he suffered an Achilles re-aggravation. He's been dealing with significant soreness in that Achilles for the last few weeks. He's been playing through it, but he was diagnosed with Achilles strain. So it's not a full tear, there's no tear, but he does have a strain in that Achilles.” —Shams Charania

Injury News Not Positive

Charania suggested Lillard will be out for the rest of the playoffs

No positive news on Lillard was revealed, with Charania saying that the Bucks most likely do not see him return for the remainder of this postseason. The best thing for Milwaukee to do, according to him, is to not rush their two superstars back so as to risk further injury for next season, as the injuries they are dealing with are incredibly serious.

“You're risking something if these guys are coming back, not 100%, and the last thing you wanna do if you're the Bucs is lose one of them for next season…We probably won't see Damian this next year. It is a wrap.” —Shams Charania

The reality remains that the Bucks find themselves the odd men out in this series. They had been mired with issues all season, primarily defensively, which was not helped by the hiring of Doc Rivers. While the team has floated under his tenure, the loss of their superstars will most likely sink their ship.