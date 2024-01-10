Highlights Seattle Seahawks have unexpectedly decided to part ways with head coach Pete Carroll, but he may stay with the team in a different role.

Carroll's tenure as head coach saw significant success, with the most wins in franchise history and a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Dan Quinn, the current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former member of Carroll's staff, is a top candidate for Carroll's replacement.

Another shocker in the 2024 coaching carousel.

A development that no one saw coming, the Seattle Seahawks have mutually decided to have Pete Carroll step down as head coach, though he will remain with the franchise in an advisorial role, the team announced on Wednesday.

Seahawks owner and chair Jody Allen released a statement through the team's social media thanking Carroll for his work and revealing their intention to keep him on in an advisor role:

The 72-year-old confirmed the reports of his transition during an emotional press conference on Wednesday. Carroll teared up on several occasions as he thanked various members of the organization and reminisced on his time on the sidelines for the Seahawks.

He also said that he competed "pretty hard" to remain the coach, though he also said that he believed it was a good move for the team. He also reminded the attending press that he's still "jacked up", that he's not "worn down", and that he's "excited" for what's to come. He also dodged questions regarding a possible return to NFL sidelines as a head coach in the future.

Carroll was the top dog in Seattle from 2010-2023, amassing an impressive 137-89-1 record over that span. His 137 wins were the most in franchise history and the sixth-most for an NFL franchise during that stretch, and his 170 total wins as an NFL head coach upon his departure from the Seahawks ranks him tied for 14th all-time. Carroll led the franchise to five division titles, 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowls, and one Super Bowl win in 2013.

Carroll is the greatest head coach in Seahawks history

His accomplishments dwarf those of Seattle’s prior leaders

Carroll was the longest-tenured head coach in Seahawks history. His 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest are four more than Mike Holmgren (10) and five more than Chuck Knox (9), the only other coaches to take Seattle to the postseason. Each year was earned and deserved. He matched or exceeded all the Seahawks’ prior franchise postseason marks.

Pete Carroll vs. Other Top Seahawks Coaches Coach Div. Titles Playoff Apps. Playoff Wins NFC Titles Super Bowls Chuck Knox (1983-1991) 1 4 3 0 0 Mike Holmgren (1999-2008) 5 6 4 1 0 Pete Carroll (2010-2023) 5 10 10 2 1

This reality is likely why Jody Allen, Seattle’s chairman, is keeping Carroll in the Seahawks organization as an advisor despite waning success on the field. Carroll, 72, has missed the playoffs in four of the last seven seasons after falling just short of the postseason bracket in 2023. Carroll also hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019.

Dan Quinn appears a likely successor

Carroll’s former DC hasn’t been a HC since 2020

History always repeats itself. On Tuesday, people immediately began drawing connections from Mike Vrabel to his old stomping grounds in New England following his surprising firing by the Tennessee Titans. Today, the same is happening in the wake of Seattle’s announcement.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport, once the move was made, pegged current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a “strong candidate” for the position. Quinn, who coordinated the Seahawks’ legendary “Legion of Boom” secondary in Carroll’s two Super Bowl years, has been with the Cowboys for the last three seasons. He served under Carroll in 2010 and 2013-2014.

Quinn left Seattle for the Atlanta Falcons’ head coaching job in 2015, a post he held for five-plus seasons. He went 43-42 in his time in Georgia, leading the Falcons to their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2016 before being fired after an 0-5 start in 2020.

Quinn elected to stay in Dallas for another year after being heavily pursued for head coaching jobs during the 2022 offseason, but is expected to leave at the conclusion of this campaign.

