Highlights Seattle Seahawks have unexpectedly decided to part ways with head coach Pete Carroll, but he may stay with the team in a different role.

Carroll's tenure as head coach saw significant success, with the most wins in franchise history and a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Dan Quinn, the current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former member of Carroll's staff, is a top candidate for Carroll's replacement.

Another shocker in the 2024 coaching carousel.

A development that no one saw coming, the Seattle Seahawks have decided to hand Pete Carroll his walking papers as head coach, though the possibility that he stays with the team in a front office capacity remains, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carroll was the top dog in the Pacific Northwest from 2010-2023, amassing an impressive 137-89-1 record over that span. His 137 wins were the most in franchise history and the sixth-most for an NFL franchise during that stretch, and his 170 total wins as an NFL head coach upon his departure from the Seahawks ranks him tied for 14th all-time. Carroll led the franchise to five division titles, 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowls, and one Super Bowl win in 2013.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who previously served under Carroll in Seattle in 2010 and 2013-2014, will quickly shoot to the top of Seattle's search for Carroll's replacement.

Seahawks owner and chair Jody Allen released a statement through the team's social media pages thanking Carroll for his work and revealing their intention to keep him on in an advisor role:

