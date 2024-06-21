Highlights Kasper and Peter Schmeichel shared a rare father-son moment after England 1-1 Denmark.

Denmark are aiming to replicate their 1992 success after holding England to a draw.

They play Serbia in their final group game, most likely needing a victory to progress.

Goalkeeping family duo Kasper and Peter Schmeichel shared a wholesome embrace on TV after the former helped Denmark keep England at arms' length in a 1-1 draw in the second group stage game of EURO 2024.

Denmark managed to prevent England from claiming victory on Thursday in Frankfurt and might have stolen a win themselves on another day, with Kasper Schmeichel's routine day at the office - as the Three Lions only managed four shots on target - being valiantly helped by his Danish teammates as they prevented England from qualifying for the knockout rounds early following Slovenia and Serbia's draw earlier in the day.

After the match, there was a touching moment as he was interviewed by his father, Peter, arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers in history and Manchester United legend, who is now a pundit for FOX Sports.

Related England 1-1 Denmark: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England were off the boil as Denmark were left unlucky to draw in their Euro 2024 clash.

The Schmeichel Family's Warm And 'Unusual' Moment

The duo aren't used to meeting in professional settings

It was a rare but heartfelt moment for the goalkeeping pair, with Peter admitting after: "I do a lot of post-match interviews, but I never do this." The concluding comment arrived just before he wrapped his arms around his son as the two gleamed with big smiles.

Kasper then gifted his father his match-worn shirt, with the legendary figure chuckling and saying: "Ah, here you go!", showing that the father and son bond between the Schmeichel's has stayed strong over the years, even if it felt odd to ask and answer post-match questions from either half.

During the interview, Kasper spoke about the pride he had towards his Denmark team, and with him standing next to the very goalkeeper that helped the Danes win the 1992 European Championships as underdogs, FOX Sports' viewers were treated to a perfect contrast between the fruits of the past and the hopes of the future.

The current Denmark squad made it to the semi-final of the last European Championship, an emotional campaign where the group drew inspiration from the recovery of Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during the first game against Finland. But with him back in the side and playing his best football again, there is an incentive for Schmiechel and Co to go a step or two further this summer as they aim to replicate his father's successes.

Denmark's EURO 2024 Campaign So Far

They can still finish top of their group with a win against Serbia

Having said the younger Schmeichel, who is 37 now and playing for Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht, will want to replicate his father's career, in some respects, he already has. The Danish shot-stopper was a key part of the Leicester City side that lifted the Premier League title against the odds of 1000-1. However, there's something about international football that amplifies the occasion. Speaking to his father, he said:

"I am very proud, That's the Denmark I know. We didn't win, but the expression of the game, the fight, the heart, the fans, that's the real Denmark. There is always a tinge of disappointment when we don't win, but when you look on reflection of the game it is probably a fair result."

Related The 10 best teams in Premier League history (ranked) The Premier League has seen plenty of great teams in its long history but some clubs will be marvelled about for years to come.

Denmark's performance was a major improvement from the disappointing 1-1 tie with Slovenia in the Group C opener and means that victory over Serbia in Munich on Tuesday would not only be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stage, but may even be enough to win the group should England fail to win against Serbia in the same kick-off slot.

Slow and steady wins the race is the current ethos of Kasper Hjulmand's side, and while they are not favourites for the showpiece prize, they have long-established a reputation as a serial dark horse, and this could serve them well in the knockout rounds as they exact their never-say-die attitude's full potential.