Summary Peter Crouch made 468 Premier League appearances in his career, most notably for Liverpool between 2005 and 2008.

The striker was tasked with naming an all-time Premier League 11 featuring just foreign players.

Notable names such as Sergio Agüero were omitted, but three of his former Manchester City teammates were included.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has seen an abundance of quality, with both homegrown and foreign talents placing their names in the history books. Trying to assemble a lineup of just 11 players seems an impossible task and is certainly up for plenty of debate. However, that is exactly the assignment that was set upon former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch, who selected a starting XI of the best foreign players to grace England’s top division. Eliminating the option of English players narrowed down the pool – there have been so many legends – but did not make his job any easier.

Crouch played the majority of his 21-year career in the top flight, so has seen first-hand the calibre of players he had to select from. Now plying his trade as a pundit, he also has a front-row view of the current stars lighting up the Premier League, hoping to follow in the footsteps of those before them. There were some big names left out by Crouch, with Sergio Aguero one he specified as tough to omit. However, he was able to manufacture an 11 that few will be able to argue with.

Peter Crouch's Foreign PL XI GK Peter Schmeichel DEF Denis Irwin DEF Vincent Kompany DEF Virgil van Dijk DEF Patrice Evra MID Patrick Vieira MID Kevin De Bruyne MID David Silva ATT Dennis Bergkamp ATT Gianfranco Zola ATT Thierry Henry

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin, Vincent Kompany, Virgil van Dijk, Patrice Evra

Close

For his goalkeeper and backline, Crouch opted for a blend of players from the early Premier League and modern eras. With 468 appearances, the striker has come up against his fair share of elite defences, meaning he is well-equipped to construct this backline. Patrolling the net, he has Manchester United and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel, who also enjoyed stints at Aston Villa and Manchester City. In his eight years at United, he was a crucial part of a side which won five league titles, making him the second most successful keeper in PL history.

The versatile Denis Irwin goes in at right-back, and despite playing most of his time on the left for United, Crouch pointed to his deadball deliveries as to why he needed to be a certain inclusion. The ex-Ireland international was a seven-time Premier League title winner, and he proved a threat in both boxes, with 22 goals during his tenure at Old Trafford.

On the opposite flank is another ex-United star, as Frenchman Patrice Evra slots in at left-back. Another player who excelled at both ends of the pitch, he was a valued member of five title-winning sides under Sir Alex Ferguson in less than a decade at the club. Both his physical and technical ability saw him regarded as one of the best full-backs of his generation.

Completing the defence is a dominant centre-back pairing of Vincent Kompany and Virgil van Dijk. The pair have achieved success in more recent seasons, with the latter still performing at the highest level with Liverpool. Kompany captained Manchester City to four Premier League trophies and was an imposing force at the back, particularly with his aerial ability and intelligence at reading the game. Van Dijk has only lifted the trophy once but is hopeful of doing so again this season. Since he arrived at Anfield in 2018, the Dutchman has been the league’s best centre-back as the mix of his strength, pace and defensive IQ has proved second to none.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Patrick Vieira