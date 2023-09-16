Highlights Peter Crouch's attempt at the crossbar challenge during a pre-match buildup went hilariously wrong, making him the subject of viral internet memes.

Despite his successful playing career as a striker, Crouch slipped on the spot, causing the ball to rebound off his leg and far wide of the goal.

Crouch has embraced his new career in media after retirement, using his infectious personality and sense of humor to entertain fans on podcasts, TV shows, and as a football pundit.

While he was known for his impressive work up front as a striker during his playing career, Peter Crouch has become known just as much for his hilarious personality now that he's hung his boots up. Through his work as a pundit and on his podcast, the former Liverpool man regularly has fans in stitches, and it seems he's done so again, but not quite on purpose this time.

Working for TNT, Crouchy appeared before the Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League match and decided to have a go at the crossbar challenge during the pre-match buildup. While typically, the challenge takes place from the halfway line and was once a staple of Soccer AM, the retired star had a go from the edge of the penalty area, and it couldn't have gone much worse.

The video of Crouch's attempt is going viral after he managed to make a fool of himself during the effort. It makes for hilarious viewing and if it was going to happen to anyone, it could only ever really be the former England international.

How did Peter Crouch's crossbar challenge go?

Considering he made a career out of scoring from in and around the area, you'd think hitting the crossbar from close to the penalty spot wouldn't have caused Crouch too many problems, but you'd be mistaken. The striker manages to make a real blunder of his effort and slips on the spot as he strikes the ball.

It then ricochets off of his leg and sails well wide and not even remotely close to the goal as Crouch lands on his backside. It's a hilarious fail from the 42-year-old and had everyone around him in stitches. Knowing all too well how the internet works, the Englishman even predicted he was going to become a meme as a result of the slip saying: "Why do they make me do these things? I'm going to be a meme forever now."

It was all said in good fun, though, and Crouch had no trouble laughing at the situation. His broadcast partner and former Chelsea man Joe Cole also took part in the challenge and got pretty close, but he loved watching the big man fall and thought it made for great television. Shortly after Crouch fell, Cole said: "That's exactly what TNT Sports wanted."

Peter Crouch's clubs Appearances Goals Tottenham Hotspur (1999-00 & 2009-12) 93 24 Dulwich Hamlet (1999-00) 6 1 IFK Hassleholm (2000) 8 3 Queens Park Rangers (2000-01) 47 12 Aston Villa (2001-04) 43 6 Norwich City (2003-04) 15 4 Southampton (2004-05) 33 16 Liverpool (2005-08) 134 42 Portsmouth (2008-09) 49 16 Stoke City (2012-19) 261 62 Burnley (2019) 6 0

Crouch has had a decent career in media following his retirement

Following his retirement from football in 2019, Crouch has become the latest former professional to find new life working within media as his infectious personality came to the surface and took fans by surprise. Whether it's on TNT Sports where he has covered football for the last couple of seasons, his hilarious podcast dubbed 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' or even on The Masked Dancer, a show he joined as a panellist during its second season, he never disappoints and always manages to entertain fans.

His larger-than-life personality and brilliant sense of humour has won fans over and there's no doubt he's going to be gracing our television screens for quite some time going forward and no one will complain about that. Watch the clip of Crouch's crossbar challenge fail below: