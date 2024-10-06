Peter Crouch believes that despite Crystal Palace's valiant efforts to keep a hold of Marc Guehi, the 24-year-old may well depart, with interest not expected to die down anytime soon.

After a strong showing in the Euros 2024 over the summer, Guehi positioned himself promptly on the radar of several top clubs, including Newcastle and Liverpool, but it was the former who followed up on their interest with a number of transfer bids. However, after his centre-back partner, Joachim Andersen, switched to Fulham, there was a reluctance from the Crystal Palace camp to lose another key defender, and Guehi ultimately stayed on for another season in blue and red.

Now bearer of the captain's armband, Guehi has been marshaling the Palace defense since the season opener, and he remains a key asset to Oliver Glasner's plans, but Crouch insists his time at Selhurst Park is reaching its closure.

Crouch: Crystal Palace Will "Struggle to Keep Hold" of Marc Guehi

The 24-year-old has plenty of strong suitors

Speaking to TNT Sports, Crouch heaped praise on Guehi, maintaining that the decision made by Crystal Palace to reject the approach from Newcastle was sensible. However, despite a more involved role in Glasner's system, in tandem with greater squad responsibility, the England international is still likely to depart regardless.

"I think that was a big call for for this football club to keep hold of him. I think it was Newcastle that came in with 70 million. He was the number one target all summer. "You couldn't win [Joachim] Andersen, you couldn't lose both of them and I think he will go, and I think they'll really struggle to keep hold of him if clubs like Liverpool are coming in for him, I think he's done well to kind of get on with it, there was a lot of interest after the Euros for him, but he's got his head down, he's getting on with it and he's got to do his job for Palace."

Guehi enjoyed an excellent Euros campaign, registering six starts out of a possible seven, and in spite of a prolonged saga surrounding his future, the defender ultimately remained in south London by the end of the transfer window. Since then, he has opted against letting the missed opportunity cloud his performances, and has continued as required under his manager, but interest from Premier League opposition still continues to loom.

Marc Guehi's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 6 Goals 1 Pass completion 86.4% Clearances per 90 6.67 Progressive passes per 90 3.5

The Magpies were at the forefront of the race for much of the summer, and despite multiple setbacks in negotiations, they remained insistent on a deal. They could return for negotiations in the near future, but could face further competition from Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea who are reportedly "huge admirers". The opportunity to feature in continental competitions will undoubtedly be a deciding factor, which may ultimately draw Guehi away from the Palace dressing room

Eberechi Eze Could Also be in Line for an Exit

The 26-year-old is 'open' to a transfer

Alongside Guehi, Eberechi Eze may also be nearing an exit from the Eagles soon, much to the frustration of supporters. It has been five years since his arrival from QPR, and the forward has established himself as an exciting spark defining much of the Crystal Palace attack. However, now an affirmed England international as well, a move elsewhere for greener pastures is growing increasingly inevitable for Eze.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham are among the many clubs with Eze on their shortlist, and the player is also "open" to a move". According to MailOnline, it is understood that a previously-expired £68 million release clause in the player's contract could be active again next year, which could conclusively open the door for a transfer.

If he were to leave, Eze would follow in the footsteps of Michael Olise out of Selhurst Park, and the Frenchman has since grown into an influential winger on the flanks for Bayern Munich.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com