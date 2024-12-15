For most defenders, the thought of playing against someone like Peter Crouch would be terrifying. The six-foot-seven rangy goal machine was one of the most unorthodox players of his time. With his height, you'd imagine he would be a pretty straightforward target man to deal with. However, Crouch was actually incredibly accomplished with the ball at his feet and was prone to scoring some of the most jaw-dropping goals - whether that be bicycle kicks or mind-boggling volleys from distance.

While many struggled to deal with the ex-Liverpool star, Crouch once revealed the two players he absolutely hated playing against, including a former teammate and a Manchester United icon.

Related Peter Crouch Names the One Premier League Stadium He Didn't Like Playing at Peter Crouch played at all the Premier League stadiums during his career, but there was one he never enjoyed playing at.

Crouch Names Vidic and Skrtel as His Most Hated Opponents

The defenders' no-nonsense' nature is what made them so tough to play against

Speaking on an episode of 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' the former England international revealed that fellow Liverpool alumni Martin Skrtel and United foe Nemanja Vidic were the two defenders he hated coming up against. As per the Metro, Crouch explained:

"I didn’t like playing against the ones who would head through you. Like Vidic, and Skrtel was an animal. I used to try be on the ball playing centre-halve."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crouch played 11 games alongside Skrtel at Liverpool, never losing a single one.

Crouch even recalled a certain incident that took place between he and the Slovakian star which left a lasting impression on him. Per the Daily Mail, Crouch recounted:

"You might be surprised about this, but Martin Skrtel was an absolute nightmare. I played against him once for England against Slovakia at Wembley in March 2009. He had this habit of putting his studs into your thigh to gain elevation when he was jumping for the ball. "The first time, you can shake it off, the second time is annoying — the third time, it drives you mad. F****** hell, Martin!’ I shouted at him when enough was enough. ‘Oh, Crouchie! Sorry, I didn't see you! Martin knew what he was doing putting his feet into my legs, as the referee wouldn't see the foul. My thighs were cut to pieces when I came off."

In the 16 games Crouch and Skrtel faced off together, the Englishman scored three times and the pair won seven games apiece. As for against Vidic, the former Tottenham and Portsmouth striker won just once against the Serbian, with Crouch scoring in his only victory during the pair's first meeting.

Related Peter Crouch's Kitman Story Shows Crazy Sums Premier League Players Earn Former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch shared a story about Portsmouth's kitman that sums up the incredible money in football.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 15/12/2024