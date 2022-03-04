The amount of money footballers earn at the highest level, while staggering, is no longer a shock to fans. It has been widely reported that the likes of Frenkie De Jong tops the paysheet in La Liga by earning well over half-a-million pounds ever week. Meanwhile, Manchester City's total wage bill comes in at more than £200 million each year, the largest in the Premier League.

The amount of money in the game is no secret, and it's only likely to increase further over the coming years. However, what fans might not know is how superstars on the pitch leverage their finances to benefit them. That is until former England striker Peter Crouch revealed an eye-opening story about what he used to spend some of his huge wages on.

Crouch Tells Story of Why He Paid Kitman

The forward would pay his kitman £60 every week for basic chore

Speaking on an episode of 'That Peter Crouch Podcast', the 42-timed capped international spoke about what he used to do during his time at Portsmouth in order to avoid doing one specific household chores. The former Liverpool frontman revealed that he would pay the club's kitman £60 every week in order to wish his kit for him, which turned out to be a secret side hustle. Not all of his clothes, either: just his Pompey kit. Watch the clip below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crouch is believed to have made more than £12 million through his contracts between 2013-2019 alone.

Explaining the importance of kit-men in football clubs, Crouch stated:

"They are [important]. We had one at Portsmouth who was a character, Kev. He was an ex-boxer from Wales and he was brilliant. "At Portsmouth we weren't well off at that stage and we had to wash our own kit. That was in the early days. He would charge us. I was a single lad on my own and hadn't worked a washing machine in my life. So, I used to give him the kit and give him sixty quid to wash it a week."

While many of us would dream of having the luxury of being able to pay someone to wash their clothes for them, it speaks volumes about even the smallest luxuries that footballers have while on such lucrative contracts. For Kev the kitman, though, it proved to be a fruitful side hustle that required minimal effort.

Crouch added:

"What he used to do, which I didn't realise, was he'd charge a few of the lads and then just give it to the ladies in the laundry room. So, he was actually like a mobster."

Crouch's Car Embarrassment With Roy Keane

The striker hasn't been shy discussing some of his regretful purchases

Given that he played for some of the biggest clubs in England and was an international footballer, it's safe to say he earned plenty of money in his career. Like many footballers, he found himself splashing out on an expensive car. However, he was quickly made to regret that during an interaction with Roy Keane:

"I'd always been quite reserved with my car choices but I was playing for Liverpool, I was playing for England and I thought ‘you know, I can make the step up now, I’m worthy’, so I bought an Aston Martin. "I was only three or four days in driving it, I was a little bit embarrassed anyway, I didn’t feel comfortable in it all. I was driving through Cheshire, pulled up at some lights alongside Roy Keane and he looked at me like I was something on the bottom of his shoe! I was so embarrassed."

