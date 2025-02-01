Peter Crouch is a well-regarded name in Premier League history, with almost 500 senior appearances in the competition for an array of top clubs, including the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham. His remarkable tally of 108 goals in the English top-flight saves him a seat in the prestigious "100-club", and he is one of just 34 names to achieve such a feat.

With his quality and extensive playing experience in England in mind, it's fair to say Crouch knows a thing or two. He was recently asked which player he played alongside truly stood out above the rest, and he acknowledged a plethora of stars, but a certain legend in Merseyside was his final answer.

Crouch Names Gerrard his Best Ever Teammate

The two Englishmen played together in the late 2000s

Speaking to the FC Bullard podcast, via YouTube, Crouch revealed the best player he ever played with was none other than Steven Gerrard. The former England international was teammates with some extraordinary talents, including the likes of Wayne Rooney, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, but to choose the Liverpool legend instead speaks to his outstanding quality.

"He's just by far the best. "Regardless of the ability, his mentality was like nothing I've ever seen. "People say at Liverpool he [Xabi Alonso] was the best passer of the ball. I think Stevie was a better passer. Who's the best tackler in the team? Stevie. He was probably the best in the air. He's really quick. Can play right wing, left wing, right back, left back, centre half, centre-forward, and be the best player on the pitch."

Crouch joined Gerrard at Anfield in 2005, and the duo featured together for the Reds for a total of three years. In fact, it was the former who assisted the latter for Liverpool's second goal in the 2006 FA Cup final, which they eventually won via penalties. They then helped the Merseyside outfit to the Champions League final in the season that followed, narrowly losing out 2-1 to AC Milan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard played 144 matches together for club and country, winning 85 of them, and combining together for 15 goals.

Crouch won't be the first to make such high claims about his former Liverpool and national teammate. Argentinian icon, Lionel Messi, previously named Gerrard "England's greatest ever player", while Cesc Fabregas named the Champions League winner as his toughest ever opponent in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 30/01/2025