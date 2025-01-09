Peter Crouch has revealed the name of a surprise former Chelsea player he believed was the 'best in the world' after they went head-to-head. While Luiz Felipe Scolari’s tenure at Stamford Bridge is largely a footnote in the club’s history—lasting less than one full season—the towering ex-Portsmouth striker fondly recalls being entranced by one of the Brazilian’s signings.

Chatting with Ashley Cole on the latest episode of The Peter Crouch Podcast, the duo delved into how the 76-year-old, who arrived in London fresh from managing Brazil and Portugal, might have joined Chelsea at the wrong moment. Though his stint was short-lived, Cole noted that Scolari’s brilliance as a manager still shone through at various flashpoints during his time in the capital.

Arriving at the club in 2008, there was a heavy sense of anticipation among the Blues faithful. Under Roman Abramovich’s reign, the club had been thrust headfirst into footballing royalty, with the Russian billionaire intent on shaping Chelsea into the powerhouse it is today. While the 2008-09 season delivered more stumbles than triumphs, Crouch will always treasure an early-season clash against the Blues—not for the 4-0 defeat, but for one understated-yet-unforgettable player who left an indelible mark.

Related 20 Greatest Portugal Players in Football History [Ranked] Including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eusebio and Luis Figo, the best Portuguese players of all time have been ranked.

Crouch Left Thinking Deco Was 'Best Player in the World'

The Brazilian made the pitch his playground in an early-season encounter

Part of Porto's famous Champions League-winning team of the early 2000s, Deco staked a claim as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world at one point. His diminutive frame, alongside his effortless quality of making the ball look like it was superglued to him when weaving in and out of tight spaces, meant that defenders were often translucent in their attempts to thwart him.

Before long, he was playing for Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, where he contributed 65 goals in 161 appearances, adding another Champions League title to his trophy haul. However, his time at Chelsea was less successful, though Crouch reminisced about his debut, where he and Jose Bosingwa dominated Portsmouth during a 4-0 rout.

Reflecting on the defeat, where Deco scored an outrageous 30-yard wondergoal, Crouch replied to Ashley Cole's statement that Chelsea were "playing like Brazil" between the start of the season and January with his own memories of that side. He said:

"We got pumped 4-0 in the first game at Portsmouth. Deco... I thought he was the best player in the world. I said, 'I think I've just seen the best player in the world!'. "We played you at Stamford Bridge, and I was like: ‘He’s the best player I’ve ever seen - ever’."

Cole continued to heap praise on the Brazilian, adding: "You should have seen the stuff he did in training. He was illegal. He was literally a ripple. He was scary; he played it with his studs, putting it through people's legs."

Unfortunately, the initial impression Deco made didn't last long at the west end. He eventually lost his place in the 2008–09 starting line-up, partly due to poor performances and partly due to the sacking of Scolari. In a June interview, Deco stated: "I do not want to stay. I have not liked my experience at Chelsea."

Soon after, Inter Milan, managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, announced they were attempting to sign Deco, along with fellow Portuguese player Ricardo Carvalho. Carvalho, like Deco, had expressed a desire to leave and reunite with Mourinho, marking the official end of a difficult chapter in Deco’s otherwise stellar football career.