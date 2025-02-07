Though often flying under the radar these days, Peter Crouch has every right to stake his claim as an exceptional Premier League striker. The Macclesfield-born forward made the most of his towering frame and lanky limbs, bagging 108 goals and supplying 58 assists across 468 top-flight appearances.

Between 1998 and 2018, Crouch turned out for seven different English clubs, endearing himself to fans with his gangly grace and, of course, his legendary 'robot' celebration. A larger-than-life character both on and off the pitch, he has always seemed comfortable in his own (very long) skin, wearing his heart on his sleeve and never short of self-belief.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peter Crouch scored 53 headed goals during his Premier League career, the most of any player. Indeed, he is the only player in the competition’s history to score 50 or more goals with his head.

Yet, even the tallest trees can feel overshadowed. The retired forward recently opened up about a moment when he felt like a fish out of water. Making his Premier League debut for Aston Villa, he found himself utterly spellbound by an opposing striker - an experience that may have lit a fire under him, driving him to reach even greater heights.

How Alan Shearer Made Crouch Feel Inferior

The towering forward felt small after watching Shearer at work

Speaking during a recent episode of 'That Peter Crouch Podcast', Crouch was joined by former West Ham legend James Collins when he revealed that Alan Shearer is the one player that made him question his own abilities. He said (see around 1:00:40 below):

"My Premier League debut was against Newcastle. Aston Villa vs Newcastle at Villa Park. Alan Shearer was up the other end. I remember looking up the other end and thinking ‘oh my god. I’m miles off it. Is that what a centre-forward has to do? Oh my god, I am so far off this’. I had to work very hard.”

While Crouchy was always a footballer first and foremost, it always seemed as though he was never more than three sentences away from producing some comedy gold. Back in 2017, the then-Stoke City forward had an amusing exchange on Twitter, where he mentioned potentially breaking Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals.

After posting about how excited he was for the start of the new campaign, one of his followers commented asking: "How many season's until you break Shearer's record?" As per The Mag, Crouch availed a much more confident version of himself, responding:

“I’ve worked it out and the retirement age in England is 65, isn’t it, so I should come close!”

Where Shearer Ranks Among Premier League's Greatest

The Geordie icon might never see his goalscoring record eclipsed

Needless to say, both ex-Premier League bagsmen are retired now, and Shearer's record stays intact. Although Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane are the other two forwards that join him in the 200 goals club, it's really difficult to imagine the Geordie star will ever be eclipsed - the pundit truly was one of a kind in front of goal.

After a career that saw him also claim a golden boot at Euro 96, win a Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, be featured seven times in the Premier League team of the season, and then be later inducted into the Hall of Fame, the only regret Shearer might have had was not sweeping more team honours.

But the list below speaks volumes of how almighty he was wearing the number nine shirt:

Top Goalscorers in Premier League History Rank Player Total number of goals 1 Alan Shearer 260 2 Harry Kane 213 3 Wayne Rooney 208 4 Andy Cole 187 5 Sergio Aguero 184 6 Frank Lampard 177 7 Mohamed Salah 176 8 Thierry Henry 175 9 Robbie Fowler 163 10 Jermaine Defoe 162

At the rate Erling Haaland is currently banging them in for Manchester City, and after having recently been tied down to a contract that sees him stay at the Etihad Stadium until he's 34-years-old, the Norwegian could come close to beating Shearer's record. He currently has the best goals-per-game ratio in Premier League history, after all.

However, as things stand, the two are incomparable, and Shearer is right up there among the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen, and he will take some beating.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 07/02/2025).