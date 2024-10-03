Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has been waxing lyrical about the Reds after their latest win in the Champions League, and the pundit reserved special praise for Ryan Gravenberch in his post-match analysis.

Liverpool are flying under their new manager, Arne Slot, with just one defeat so far this season in all competitions. Their latest win, a 2-0 victory over Bologna in the Champions League, saw goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah make the difference and made it two wins from two in Europe for the Anfield outfit.

However, it was the performance of Gravenberch in the middle of the park that has attracted praise en masse from the media, with Crouch revealing how impressed he has been with the midfielder this season.

Gravenberch is Key for Slot's Liverpool

The midfielder is making a difference as a number six

Speaking on TNT Sports (via the BBC) after the continental clash, Crouch discussed the impact Gravenberch has made in Slot's team and how the 22-year-old is flourishing in a new role as a number six rather than the more advanced number eight role he was playing in under former boss, Jürgen Klopp.

Crouch said:

"Gravenberch was kind of untested in that number six role, but what a revelation he's been. He's been first class all season, he's made the shirt his own."

On the difference Gravenberch is bringing to the side, Crouch added:

"What I like about him, we talk about breaking the lines all the time and most of the time you break the lines with a key pass, with a forward pass. He can do it like that, but also by running, he can beat two or three people in the midfield, he's attacking the defence through to the centre-half and that creates space for wide men like Diaz and Salah, for him to be able to slip in. Also a number six has to do the dirty work like that, get yourself in and make tackles."

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] In Liverpool's storied history, they've never been shy of a great midfielder among their ranks.

Confidence has Transformed Gravenberch

Arne Slot put trust in the young midfielder

While Gravenberch was used sparingly by Klopp, Slot has put his faith in his young compatriot right from the get-go, and the Dutch midfielder is thriving. The player himself has spoken about how determined he was to prove a point this season, and how Slot's trust in him has given him the confidence to succeed.

After yet another standout display against Wolves last weekend, Gravenberch said: "This season I wanted to show myself again, and I am really happy. He [Slot] put me in the starting 11 and that gave me a lot of confidence."

Ryan Gravenberch 2024/25 stats (all competitions Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes 719 Progressive carries 26 Progressive passes 53 Completed passes 432 Tackles and interceptions 34

Gravenberch was signed from Bayern Munich last summer, but found opportunities hard to come by in the previous regime. This season, he's already put in three man-of-the-match performances, and looks likely to be a permanent fixture in Slot's starting lineup.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/10/2024