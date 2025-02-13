Peter Crouch played with some incredible footballers over the years. Whether it was with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool or the England national team, he often found himself surrounded by world-class talent. Some formed incredible relationships with the striker and they conjured up some magic together on the pitch.

Others left him less than impressed. One star in particular, who shone on the turf during his illustrious career, disappointed Crouch and it was down to his lack of effort in training. While he is considered a Premier League legend, the former Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers striker referred to him as the 'worst' trainer that he ever played with.

Crouch Called Sol Campbell the Worst Trainer

The two were teammates on multiple occasions

When discussing the best and worst trainers he'd ever played with in a column with the Mail, Crouch praised Gareth Bale and Frank Lampard who he teamed with at Tottenham and England respectively, but he slammed Arsenal icon Sol Campbell. While the former centre-back is an all-time great and considered one of the best to ever play the position in the Premier League, he was labelled the worst trainer that Crouch had ever played with. Initially, the two trained together at Tottenham at the beginning of the striker's career and the ex-defender shone in training, but that had changed by the time they reunited at Portsmouth years later. Speaking about Campbell, via quotes shared by the Mirror, Crouch said:

"The worst has to be Sol Campbell at Portsmouth. He had reached the end of his career by then and he'd probably lost some of his enthusiasm. You'd see him in the masseurs room of a morning, getting his legs rubbed, and Harry Redknapp would shout to him: 'You out today, Sol?' "'Not today,' would come the reply. He'd get plenty of stick for it but he felt he'd earned the right to do that and his performances at the weekend were never below par. I should add that I was a kid at Spurs with Sol and he was a brilliant trainer then."

The two only spent one year together in Portsmouth before Crouch moved on to Tottenham in 2009 for a second run with the north London side. Campbell himself also departed that summer, but had much less success. He signed a five-year contract with Notts County, but left just one month into the deal and wound up retiring two years later after a second spell with Arsenal and a season at Newcastle United. During his career, though, he thrived and played 73 times for the England national team. He also won plenty of silverware during his time on the pitch. He lifted the Premier League trophy on two occasions and won the FA Cup four times over the years. Few were on his level during his prime.