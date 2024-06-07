Highlights Peter Crouch was asked by GiveMeSport to cast his verdict on the greatest managers in Premier League history.

Crouch agreed with GiveMeSport's rankings but made one significant change at the top.

Sir Alex Ferguson remains the competition's most successful manager, but some now believe Pep Guardiola has surpassed the Manchester United legend.

Peter Crouch cast his verdict on the 10 greatest managers of the Premier League era after being presented with a list by GiveMeSport. The former Liverpool and Tottenham forward had one major dilemma along the way: deciding whether to rank Pep Guardiola or Sir Alex Ferguson in top spot.

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has had many wonderful bosses who have brought new and innovative ideas to the beautiful game. Only 11 men have won the division as manager, and the top 10 of the list given to Crouch included only coaches who have lifted the iconic trophy.

That said, with GIVEMESPORT's list of the 20 greatest managers in Premier League history placed in front of Crouch, he did agree with the top 10 - albeit not quite in the exact same order. Below is the list of the 10 best managers the division has seen, from Crouch's perspective,

Peter Crouch's Top 10 Premier League Managers Rank Manager PL Clubs Managed 1 Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2 Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United 3 Arsene Wenger Arsenal 4 Jose Mourinho Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham 5 Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 6 Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea, Everton 7 Claudio Ranieri Chelsea, Leicester City, Fulham, Watford 8 Roberto Mancini Manchester City 9 Antonio Conto Chelsea, Tottenham 10 Kenny Dalglish Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, Liverpool

1 Pep Guardiola

The most controversial conversation in this debate comes with the top two. Does nostalgia win or has football moved on to a new favourite?

Well, Crouch did opt to switch Pep Guardiola from second to first in his list of the greatest Premier League managers of all time. The revered Catalan coach has just achieved the incredible feat of winning four consecutive Premier League titles - something Sir Alex Ferguson never quite achieved. Pep is the greatest in Crouchy's eyes, although the former England international expressed his dilemma:

"My era of watching football was Ferguson and [his team] were unbeatable. But Guardiola has changed the face of football. "Everyone is trying to be like him. I saw it said recently that Guardiola has almost given birth to other managers, like Xavi and [Mikel] Arteta. "Players who have played under him are now becoming managers and I think that shows true greatness. So I may have to put Guardiola first."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola has the highest win percentage of any manager to have taken charge of more than 10 Premier League matches (74.0%).

2 Sir Alex Ferguson

Regarded by many as the greatest manager ever

This would be blasphemy in the eyes of many who witnessed Sir Alex Ferguson's stranglehold on the Premier League. Manchester United won the competition a staggering 13 times under their iconic Scottish figurehead. It's unlikely anyone will ever match this tally and Crouch did acknowledge how tight it was between Ferguson and Guardiola as he played through the era in which the former was by far the best manager in the division.

3 Arsene Wenger

Helped to revolutionise the Premier League

No other mananger can claim to have gone through an entire season in the toughest division in world football without suffering a single defeat. Arsene Wenger changed English football forever with his beautiful style of play on the pitch and revolutionary ideas off it. He wasn't only the genius behind the 'Invincibles' of the 2003-04 season, but he consistently had Arsenal in the top four, across his 22-year stay in north London. The Frenchman will forever be remembered as a great of English football and deservedly so.

4 Jose Mourinho

The Special One made his mark at Chelsea

'The Special One' would undoubtedly put himself at the top of this list, but he's ranked fourth on this occasion. This is no mean feat, as Jose Mourinho is only behind the two most successful managers in the history of the game, and a man that went an entire top-flight season without tasting defeat. Mourinho's accomplishments in England become more impressive when considering he rocked up as a fresh-faced 41-year-old and instantly broke up Man United and Arsenal's monopoly of the division with back-to-back league titles before returning and adding a third 10 years later.

5 Jurgen Klopp

Exceeded all expectations at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp waved goodbye to Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season as the most successful Liverpool manager of the Premier League era by far, and one of their greatest of all time. The energetic German is the only man to lift the Premier League trophy as the Reds' boss, unfortunately doing so behind closed doors during a global pandemic. If it hadn't been for Guardiola's era of dominance, Klopp's relentless team would have many more medals in their collections as they pushed Man City all the way in multiple campaigns.

6 Carlo Ancelotti

Won the Premier League with Chelsea

If this list was based on overall careers, Carlo Ancelotti would have been much higher in the pecking order. However, the current Real Madrid manager's time in the Premier League was fairly limited. Having masterminded a rampant Chelsea team's league triumph in the 2009/10 season, he was unfairly dismissed during the next campaign. 'Don Carlo' returned to English shores to take the reigns at Everton in a respectable spell before leaving to return to Real Madrid.

7 Claudio Ranieri

Masterminded Leicester City's miracle title win

He may have bowed out of the English game with disappointing stints at Fulham and Watford, but Claudio Ranieri's legacy in the Premier League will never die. The joyful boss was at the helm as Leicester City did the unthinkable and went from relegation candidates to English champions in the space of 12 months. Without the embarrassment of riches of the other teams to have won the league, the Foxes' story is by far the biggest fairytale to grace football in England since 1992.

8 Roberto Mancini

Delivered Man City their first Premier League trophy

Manchester City are now viewed as a juggernaut in English and European football, but that wasn't always the case. The Citizens have won the Premier League eight times, but the man who kick-started their reign of dominance in the top flight was Roberto Mancini. The suave Italian took over from Mark Hughes and - with financial help - closed the gap to Manchester United significantly. In the 2011-12 season, Mancini's team were responsible for the most iconic moment in the division's history, as Sergio Aguero scored a last-gasp goal to topple City's arch-rivals.

9 Antonio Conte

Also won the league at Chelsea

Antonio Conte is perhaps remembered for his most recent stint in England. Despite his struggles at Tottenham, the Italian was the mastermind behind Chelsea's last Premier League success. Bringing his 3-5-2 system over from Italy, Conte rejuvenated the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa as the Blues steamrolled to glory in the 2016-17 season.

10 Kenny Dalglish

Won the Premier League with Blackburn in 1995

The first man to stop Manchester United's dominance in the Premier League, Kenny Dalglish, sneaks into the top 10. The Scot led Alan Shearer and co. to an English top-flight title at Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 campaign. He then had brief spells with Newcastle United and Liverpool - for whom he was one of the greatest players of all time. Had this list counted the managers' entire careers, Dalglish would likely be higher for the First Division titles he won at Anfield.