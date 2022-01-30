Highlights Peter Crouch splurged on an Aston Martin after joining Liverpool and playing for England, but felt uncomfortable driving it.

Roy Keane's disapproving glare convinced Crouch to sell the car just days after buying it, resulting in a £20,000 loss.

Despite the car mishap, Crouch had a successful career, scoring goals for various clubs and earning 42 caps for England.

Peter Crouch spent big money on an Aston Martin during his spell with Liverpool before selling the luxury car one week later... after Roy Keane, of all people, spotted him driving it. Crouch joined Liverpool from Southampton in July 2005 for a £7 million fee and, after a slow start at Anfield, went on to score 42 goals in 134 games for the Merseyside outfit over the next three seasons.

The 6ft 7in striker was also a regular in the England squad around this time and netted an impressive 22 goals in 42 appearances for his country. After making it to the top of his profession, Crouch decided to treat himself to an Aston Martin. But rather than feeling like James Bond, Crouch admits he never felt comfortable while driving it. And when Manchester United legend Keane spotted him, the former Premier League star decided he had no option but to sell.

Peter Crouch's Aston Martin splurge

Roy Keane was not impressed!

As soon as footballers get their first major contract, it's easy for them to go on a bit of a spending spree. For Crouch, the former England international decided to go big. However, the last thing you want to do after splurging a fortune on an Aston Martin is bumping into a no-nonsense individual like Keane. Speaking to talkSPORT in 2018, the former Liverpool and Tottenham striker revealed he decided to treat himself after he secured his big move to Anfield and was a regular in the England set up.

I’d always been quite reserved with my car choices but I was playing for Liverpool, I was playing for England and I thought ‘you know, I can make the step up now, I’m worthy’, so I bought an Aston Martin.'

While thinking it was a great idea at the time, reality kicked in just a few days after the purchase. Crouch revealed the embarrassing interaction he had with the former United midfielder just five days after buying the Aston Martin. Immediately after the counter he had with the Irishman, the Englishman revealed he sold the supercar that week and took a massive financial hit in the process.

I was only three or four days in driving it, I was a little bit embarrassed anyway, I didn’t feel comfortable in it all. I was driving through Cheshire, pulled up at some lights alongside Roy Keane and he looked at me like I was something on the bottom of his shoe! I was so embarrassed. I had the shades on, listening to garage music, thinking I was the man and he firmly let me know I wasn’t the man! As he sped off, I looked at myself in the mirror and I sold the car that week. I took about a 20 grand hit on it.

Crouch tells story of selling his Aston Martin

It will have you in stitches!

Let’s be honest: we’d have all done the exact same thing if we were in Crouchy’s shoes. One glare and a few choice words from Keane was enough to convince Crouch that selling his dream car was the best course of action, even if it meant being £20,000 worse off.

Peter Crouch's career

A real handful for Premier League defenders

After failing to break into the Tottenham ranks early on in his career, Crouch moved to Queens Park Rangers in 2000, scoring 10 times in 42 appearances. His time at Loftus Road would earn him a move to Portsmouth the following season, where he scored 18 times in 37 games.

Like his time at QPR, Crouch would only spend one year at Fratton Park before moving to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, he was unable to push on and only managed to score six goals during his time at Villa Park. A move to Southampton in 2004 was when his career really pushed on.

Despite the Saints finishing rock-bottom of the league, Crouch's performance seemed to catch the eye of many top teams and would eventually sign for Liverpool in 2005. That year, he was also handed his first call-up to the England senior squad by Sven-Göran Eriksson, making his debut against Colombia.

The 2005-06 campaign saw the forward score eight times in the league and he was eventually included in the World Cup squad. His only goal of the tournament came in a 2-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage. The Englishman was enjoying a wonderful spell for club and country; therefore, you can see why he decided to treat himself off the pitch.

Peter Crouch's Premier League numbers Appearances 468 Goals 108 Assists 58

After 134 appearances and 42 goals for Liverpool, Crouch rejoined Portsmouth in 2008 and spent one year at Fratton Park before joining Tottenham Hotspur. This time, he was a regular starter for the north London side and managed to make over 70 appearances in two years for the club before joining Stoke City in 2011.

Crouch would end his career at Burnley, but failed to break into the starting eleven at a consistent rate and only managed just six appearances during his time at Turf Moor before retiring in 2019.