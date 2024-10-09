Peter Crouch - thanks to playing for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur – had the pleasure of playing alongside all manner of talent during his 721-game career, one that saw him win one FA Cup and the solitary English Super Cup – both with the Merseyside-based outfit.

Despite his underwhelming trophy cabinet, the gangly centre forward was a fan favourite – perhaps thanks to his cheeky character and memorable ‘Robot’ celebration – for fans in the English top flight, especially for the respective clubs he plied his trade for.

Related 12 Players Who Have Played for the Most Premier League Clubs GIVEMESPORT looks at the players who have represented the most Premier League clubs.

Speaking to SPORTbible, Macclesfield-born Crouch has named a duo of five-a-side teams full of a) former teammates and b) former opponents. And, as you can guess, both sides are packed to the brim with talent.

Interestingly, however, the likes of Frank Lampard, Gareth Bale and Paul Scholes are all forced to warm the bench in his teammate-based side. To leave such a talented trio out is a big statement to make, but that just proves the insane level of players the former centre forward played alongside.

Crouch Names Five-A-Side Team from Former Teammates

Trio of Lampard, Scholes and Bale among those who miss out

Close

In between the sticks of his talent-laced five-a-side team, striker-turned-pundit Crouch opted for Spaniard Pepe Reina, who played alongside the ex-Portsmouth man on 119 occasions for the Anfield-based outfit, turning his head to an array of goalkeeping talent.

Calling him a ‘legend of a man’, the now-43-year-old cited his warm nature but also called him a fantastic shot stopper. Reina, a former, 36-cap Spain international, is still playing – now for Italian side Lake Como – which proves his love for the game.

For the Reds, Reina was a serial shot stopper but still performed with a glimmer of showmanship, while Crouch’s solitary defender pick was Ledley King – a player who is considered to be one of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history.

Despite enduring a career plagued by a host of injuries, the Englishman’s concoction of strength and defensive know-how was unrivalled – and who knows what he could have achieved in an injury-less career?

Related Ranking the 9 Best Tottenham Centre-Backs Ever Several world-class centre-backs have played for Tottenham over the years — and we have ranked the best.

A crucial part of Tottenham Hotspur’s back line during Crouch’s stint in north London, the latter also picked Luka Modric, who has gone from strength to strength since leaving English football.

Now at Real Madrid, the seasoned Croat is recognised as one of the greatest midfielders in football history – and so, it’s little to no surprise to see the 39-year-old in Crouch’s selections as he said:

“I never saw him give the ball away. The whole time I was at Tottenham and I’m talking about training as well.”

Contributing to the goals in Crouch’s five-a-side team is Steven Gerrard – albeit from midfield – and Jermain Defoe, who formed one half of one of the Premier League’s most exciting partnerships in Defoe x Crouch.

The perfect combination of height and potency, the two were as fruitful as they could be in their two-striker partnership and played 90 times alongside each other at four different clubs. In fact, Defoe remains one of the highest-scoring substitutes in Premier League history.

Crouch's Five-A-Side Team - Former Teammates Position Player Times played alongside Crouch GK Pepe Reina 119 DEF Ledley King 34 MID Steven Gerrard 144 MID Luka Modric 66 ATT Jermaine Defoe 90

Crouch Names Five-A-Side Team from Former Opponents

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, expectedly, make the cut

Close

While Crouch, one of the many players in the Premier League 100 club, enjoyed playing alongside such an array of brilliant footballers throughout his journeyman career, the talent that he faced, in the English top flight and on the European stage, was equally frightening.

Petr Cech took his place in the goalmouth as the former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper, revered as one of the greatest shot stoppers in Premier League history, was described as ‘ridiculous’ by Crouch.

Despite only facing him in the infancy of his well-documented career, Crouch – despite facing the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Alessandro Nesta and John Terry during the peak of his powers – opted for Arsenal legend Tony Adams as his sole defender.

Suggesting that Adams ‘schooled’ him in their limited number of match-ups, the intelligent centre-back is highly rated by the ex-striker – as if Lionel Messi, of course.

Related How Many Trophies Lionel Messi has Won Lionel Messi's trophy collection, including La Liga, Ligue 1 and Champions League titles, as well as the World Cup.

Crouch had the displeasure of facing the Argentine, who he described as the ‘best player to ever walk the planet’, on just two occasions but saw enough to award him a spot in his five-a-side team made up of former opponents.

Understandably, a player who has won everything there is to win – both collectively and on an individual basis – for club and country, there was always going to a spot for Rosario-born Messi, who remains one of the most creative players in world football.

Partnering Messi is Andres Iniesta. A talent like no other, the diminutive Spaniard was unplayable in his pomp – and endured a career packed to the seams with trophies, match-winning goals and unmatched displays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Iniesta has played the fourth-most number of games for Barcelona in the club's history (674) - only less than Messi (778), Xavi (767) and Busquets (722).

Up top, Crouch chose Messi’s arch nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now earning his corn for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. During his time spent at Manchester United, the Portuguese talisman faced Crouch on nine occasions and reigned victorious on all but one occasion.

A difference maker in every team he has played in, there are few former professionals that would snub the ex-Real Madrid superstar, who has netted an obscene number of goals across his fantastic career.

Crouch's Five-A-Side Team - Former Opponents Position Player Times played against Crouch GK Petr Cech 24 DEF Tony Adams 1 MID Lionel Messi 2 MID Andres Iniesta 4 ATT Cristiano Ronaldo 9

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 09/10/24