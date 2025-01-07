Peter Crouch has revealed that John Terry was the best defender he ever played against during his nearly 20-year football career. The Englishman is one of the tallest players in Premier League history and regularly dominated defenders with his incredible aerial ability. That wasn't all he had in his arsenal, though, and across spells for the likes of Liverpool, Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City, Crouch scored almost 200 goals in 721 club appearances.

No one has scored more headed goals in the Premier League than Crouch since it was launched in 1992 and as such, there haven't been many defenders who have been able to keep him quiet. With that said, the former Portsmouth man was asked about the best defender that he ever played against and while a few players came to mind, only one came out on top.

Related 9 Players With Most Headed Goals in Premier League History Some of the world's best players have scored countless headers in the Premier League over the years.

Crouch Called Terry the 'Best of the Bunch'

He also praised Tony Adams and Sol Campbell

When discussing his career and the best defenders he ever faced, Crouch recalled a meeting with Tony Adams right at the beginning of his career. During his time at QPR, the Arsenal man taught him a lesson. He then admitted that Sol Campbell also gave him a good test over the years due to his strength. Then, he revealed that former Chelsea captain Terry was the 'best of the bunch'. Speaking to talkSPORT in quotes shared by the Metro, Crouch said:

"I always remember getting schooled by Tony Adams in one of my first games. I was at QPR. It was a cup game, it wasn’t Premier League. I remember Tony Adams and I think it would have been Steve Bould, maybe. I thought I was a Premier League player at the age of 18 but I was playing in the Championship and I thought, 'Yeah, I’m scoring goals at this level, I’ll make Premier League level no worries'. "Then I came up against Tony Adams and that view changed very quickly. What a defender he was. I think over the years, Sol Campbell gave me a big test because he is so physically strong. But John Terry was probably the best of the bunch, I think."

The two met on multiple occasions, both domestically and in European football. Terry spent almost his entire career at Chelsea, playing over 700 times for the Blues and bringing a plethora of trophies to Stamford Bridge, including five Premier League trophies. He's considered one of the best defenders in the history of the English top fight. There won't be many who argue with Crouch's pick.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 07/01/2025