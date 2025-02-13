Peter Drury perhaps produced the best piece of commentary of the season when covering James Tarkowski's 90+8th thunderbolt of an equalizer for Everton in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in one of those moments that explains why the Premier League is loved worldwide.

The Toffees were the better side on Wednesday night and went ahead through Beto in the 11th minute when Jarrad Branthwaite played a neat ball behind the Reds' defence. Alexis Mac Allister grabbed an equalizer for the league leaders just five minutes later with a superb header.

Mohamed Salah, quiet by his standards, came to the fore in the 73rd minute with a fierce finish after chaos ensued in the hosts' penalty box. It looked like being one of those nights for David Moyes' men, but his side raced forward in injury time, and Vitalii Mykolenko's cross was headed on by Tim Iroegbunam and smashed home by Tarkowski to send Goodison Park into ecstasy.

Controversy ensued when Arne Slot's troops protested to referee Michael Oliver for a perceived push on Ibrahima Konate, and a long VAR check resulted in the goal being awarded. The drama that unfolded in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was English football at its very gritty best and a moment to add to Drury's long list of iconic commentary lines.

Everton fans will love it

The game was shown on TNT Sports rather than Sky Sports, which meant we were without Drury's poetic and emotive commentary, but those watching in America were treated to his brilliance. A fan has posted a clip of the Tarkowski equalizer from NBC Sports, and it's as thrilling as you'd expect.

Drury described the build-up to the goal as Everton working the ball to Mykolenko on the left flank before the Ukrainian sent the ball into the box. He said:

"Mykolenko's on the overlap, lofted in by Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Tarkowski!"

Drury let the Goodison Park faithful in the Gwladys Street Stand's roar resonate with viewers before adding:

"Gwladys Street has a moment for history, for eternity, meant to be! Forever! James Tarkowski bids the Goodison derby farewell, goodnight!"

Drury has a knack for pulling epic commentary out of the bag, and this was certainly one of them that's up there with his "Bafana Bafana" line describing Siphiwe Tshabalala's strike for host nation South Africa at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. There was a real sense of just how grandiose Tarkowski's equalizing moment was.

This was the last of 120 Merseyside derbies to take place at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium for the 2025-26 season. The first collision between the Merseyside rivals at the 39,572-capacity stadium occurred in 1894, and the drama wasn't over following Tarkowski's strike.

Liverpool found fault with the goal, which Oliver eventually gave after the VAR review. Abdoulaye Doucoure incurred the wrath of Curtis Jones for provoking the away section, and both players were shown red cards after the final whistle. A scuffle between both sets of players ensued, which Rio Ferdinand described as 'not what you want to see', but in actuality, it was just what Premier League fans relished.

Arne Slot angrily shook the official's hand in protest over the late equalizer, and he and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also given their post-match marching orders. It's a result that leaves Slot's men seven points ahead of Arsenal in the title race after playing their game in hand. Moyes' side are 15th, and the Scot has done a sensational job since returning to the club after replacing Sean Dyche in January.