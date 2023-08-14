Highlights Peter Drury's in-depth preparations for his first Super Sunday appearance on Sky Sports have been praised by viewers.

Drury seamlessly fit in with his enthusiastic approach to commentary, providing a fresh and welcome change.

He showcased his comprehensive book of notes and research done prior to the game, highlighting his dedication to providing detailed and accurate commentary.

A clip of Peter Drury has gone viral following his first Super Sunday appearance for Sky Sports, with his in-depth preparations given praise by viewers.

Drury was announced as the replacement for Martin Tyler - who left the organisation following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season - as the leading voice of Sky Sports' Premier League coverage.

His first assignement was calling the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea hosted Liverpool in the highest-profile fixture of the opening weekend in the English top flight.

The action on the pitch was extremely entertaining for viewers, so much so, that many would not have even noticed the change in lead commentator alongside Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Drury managed to fit in seamlessly with his famously enthusiastic approach to calling the beautiful game being a fresh and welcome change.

He did also lift the lid on the preparation going into big games, with aspiring commentators perhaps being particularly intrigued at the peak behind the curtain.

Peter Drury shows off his preparation for Super Sunday

In a video posted on the Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account, the 55-year-old showcased a very comprehensive book of notes and research done prior to arriving for the big game.

Drury explained: "Here we are, this is all of the homework I do ahead of the game," while flicking through page after page of notes.

"Notes on every player, and then the teams and coaches, and their form and recent selections," he continued as his notes appeared to get longer and more in depth.

It is far from basic research done in order to have the facts and figures correct as he even delves into: "A bit about the Klopp/Pochettino rivalry, the recent history of the fixture and much much more."

Liverpool fans would be interested to know that he was prepared with: "A bit on Liverpool's number nines here, because we might get a new one of those in Darwin Nunez, if he's involved."

Nunez did appear in the second half of the game as a substitute, but it is compelling to think of all the research done before a game that can be rendered useless by the team selections of each manager.

For example, had Klopp decided against utilising his Uruguayan forward, that would be time wasted for Drury looking into past number nines.

Keeping an eye on transfer business as well as matters that can unfold on the pitch, he went on to show: "All the players who have left, which for Chelsea is a long, long list."

Chelsea vs Liverpool did not disappoint for Drury's first Sky Sports game

The commentator had one of the best seats in the house for a classic Premier League encounter as Chelsea and Liverpool played out an end-to-end draw.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the visitors as a flowing move resulted in a defence-splitting pass from Mohamed Salah to find the Colombian's left foot inside the penalty area.

Before the first-half was over, the hosts had pulled level through new signing, Axel Disasi, who Drury will have no doubt had notes on following his move from Monaco.

Both teams had goals disallowed for marginal offside calls, with plenty of chances falling to either side.

1-1 was the full-time result with a successful debut under Drury's belt.