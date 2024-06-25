Highlights Peter Drury's commentary captured Luka Modric's emotion and the drama of Croatia 1-1 Italy, highlighting both elation and sorrow.

Italy's last-minute goal by Mattia Zaccagni crushed Croatian hopes, leaving them reliant on other nations to progress.

The draw with Italy was potentially Modric's last dance with the national team, as their hopes now rest on England's performance.

None other than Peter Drury gave fans a commentary masterclass to marvel at during Croatia’s disheartening 1-1 draw with the reigning European champions Italy, especially when Mattia Zaccagni delivered the humbling blow in the dying embers.

In a Group B clash that had such a narrative hanging over its head, both Zlatko Dalic and Luciano Spalletti’s men were keen to earn the full three points to secure passage into the knockout rounds.

Zaccagni’s last-ditch goal, which was notched in the 98th minute of the affair, saw the Italians progress into the round of 16, while Croatia’s chances of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024 are now out of their hands - and Drury described both feelings in his expert way.

‘Drama and trauma in equal measure’

Close

The well-documented wordsmith, who now works as Sky Sports’ chief commentator, was in full force for Croatia’s 1-1 draw with the Azzurri. For Luka Modric’s strike - which could turn out to be his last for his nation - Drury was on hand to give the one-time Ballon d’Or a speech to last a lifetime, suggesting the ‘master’ would not be denied his one final moment.

“Back in by Sucic and Budimir and Modric - it’s astonishing. And it may change everything. The master would not be denied. His story has a sting. From desperation to huge elation."

Croatia’s fortunes flipped on their head in the final moments of what could turn out to be their last foray at Euro 2024 and Italy’s strike, courtesy of Zaccagni, saw Drury pull out all the stops as he said that ‘Modric’s marvel’ had been undone by the ‘zest of Zaccagni’.

“Frattesi, Calafiori, rampaging here. Zaccagni! Salvation! The Azzurri reach for the skies. And Croatia hit the turf in sorrow. Oh boy, the Modric marvel is undone by the zest of Zaccagni. How it must feel to be Croatian. Croatia crushed, Italy weeping tears of relief. “Football, taking human beings to places they hadn’t imagined. Croatia could see the line, they were there. The last 16 had all but embraced them and with the last kick that mattered, Zaccagni came up with a gem."

Referencing the sudden change in emotion in the Italy camp, Drury described them going from staring into the abyss to embracing one another joyfully, all while suggesting the feeling of drama and trauma exuded equally for the respective nations.

Finishing off his commentary of genius, Drury said: “And Italy, having stared into the abyss, embrace each other joyfully now and embrace their ongoing involvement at Euro 2024. This game tears you up and when you think you've seen it all, it delivers again. Drama and trauma in equal measure."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Croatia conceded in extra time in back-to-back games at Euro 2024 - in the 95th minute against Albania and the 98th minute against Italy.

Modric’s Last Dance with Croatia

Midfielder now relying on England

Talking after their heartbreak in Leipzig, an Italian journalist spoke to the Real Madrid legend, widely regarded as one of the greatest European players of the 21st century, asking him to never retire. In response, teary-eyed, the midfielder thanked him for his wonderful tribute, suggesting that he’d like to never hang up his boots.

But could Croatia’s 1-1 draw with Italy be his last dance internationally? As alluded to, Modric and Croatia are now relying on other nations in order to progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Croatia vs Italy - Match Statistics Croatia Statistic Italy 47% Possession 53% 6 Shots 12 4 Shots on target 3 3 Big chances 3 18 Fouls committed 6 2 Corners 11

Related Euro 2024 Best 3rd-Placed Team Tracker Keep up to date with the nations that can sneak into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 through the back door.

They need help from teams in Group C to do so. If England, who have struggled at Euro 2024 thus far, defeat Slovenia by three or more goals, Croatia will be granted a spot in the knockout rounds thanks to the detrimental effect it would have on Slovenia’s goal difference.