Highlights Alejandro Garnacho's incredible overhead kick set the tone for Manchester United's 3-0 win against Everton and solidified their position as the in-form team in the league.

Peter Drury's commentary on Garnacho's goal was pure poetry, evoking goosebumps and leaving fans in awe of the momentous strike.

Kobbie Mainoo's impressive performance in his first Premier League start showcased his potential to become a future star for Manchester United's midfield.

You’ve most likely seen it already but Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United’s fearless winger, took it upon himself to score an absolutely world-beating overhead kick against Everton – and it inspired a routine 3-0 win against the Toffees, who have recently been docked ten points by the Premier League. Peter Drury’s commentary makes it all the more sweeter.

It took the 19-year-old just three minutes to produce a spectacular acrobatic strike that even Wayne Rooney – who scored one very similar back in 2011 – would tip his hat to. Securing his first goal of the campaign for the visitors, it set the tone for the rest of the fixture as Sean Dyche’s were then forced to embark on a mountainous uphill battle.

Despite applying ample pressure, the hosts were wasteful in front of goal and were made to pay as Marcus Rashford doubled his side’s cushion in the 56th minute with a cool finish from the spot. Anthony Martial’s misery compiler late on topped off a three-points victory for Erik ten Hag’s outfit as the Frenchman’s clever dink left Jordan Pickford hapless.

It was a momentous occasion for the men in the fabled red of Manchester United as they continued their streak as the most in-form team in the league, with them now sitting just four points off the top four. With the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana all putting in superb performances, their respective positivity was overshadowed by the man of the moment: Garnacho.

Peter Drury’s perfect poetry for Garnacho overhead kick

While many fans and pundits alike would have been stumped for words, the ever-reliable Peter Drury, who has provided some iconic commentary over the years, was on hand to pull out a masterclass in English literature, much like the masterclass in audacity Goodison Park had just been a witness to. It’s seriously goosebump-inducing, especially if you favour the red side of Manchester.

“[Diogo] Dalot joining in from full back. Dalot for Garnacho! Oh wow, oh wow. That is one of the greatest goals. In front of a stumped Gladys Street. Special beyond special. How has he plucked that one out?”

Wheeling away in ecstasy, he performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siu’ celebration, while Goodison Park – a cauldron at the best of times – was reduced to pure awe. All the while, Gary Neville, who was playing for the club as Rooney secured a victory against their arch-rivals with that goal, claimed that Garnacho’s effort was the best he'd seen.

“He can’t believe it, Garnacho. I can’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium to see an overhead kick as good as that - and I was there for Rooney’s in the Manchester derby. That was unbelievable. A magical, magical goal.”

The Manchester United players ran over to celebrate with their much-beloved Argentine as they came to grips with what exactly had just happened. A stop-the-clock moment for sure as the away end was sent into jubilation, though the Evertonians in attendance could only look on in despair as their hopes of an early breakthrough sunk.

There’s nothing more perfect than an all-time Premier League goal, scored when it matters the most, described by the sport’s best commentator, is there? Relive that very moment in the very capable hands of Drury below. Listen, drink it in, and remember the goal as one of the very best that English football has ever seen.

Kobbie Mainoo dazzles vs Everton

While all the post-match discussion has largely – and understandably – involved Garnacho and his, quite simply, unbelievable effort to give his side the all-important lead, Mainoo’s 72-minute cameo was something to cherish, and perhaps what Manchester United fans have been craving for such a long time.

With composure oozing out of both ears and maturity levels high enough to break the scale, the Stockport-born ace, who transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT could be the 'attachment' between the players and fans in Greater Manchester, has all the tools to become an integral part of Ten Hag’s revival of Manchester United. At just 18 years of age, Mainoo could possibly be the future of the Old Trafford midfield – it is now in the hands of Ten Hag and his experienced behind-the-scenes staff to perfectly monitor and aid his progression, as they could have a real world-beater at their disposal.