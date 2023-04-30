Diogo Jota scored a last-gasp winner for Liverpool vs Tottenham in the Premier League and Peter Drury's commentary for the goal was seriously epic.

In one of the most drama-filled games of this Premier League season, the Reds emerged victorious in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

Spurs found themselves 3-0 down after just 15 minutes as Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all found the back of the net.

But instead of crumbling further in the same manner as they had done against Newcastle, Tottenham rallied and pulled a goal back through Harry Kane before half-time.

After the break, Spurs were on the front foot and Son Heung-min netted a second for the away side with a little over 10 minutes to play.

And when Richarlison notched his first league goal of the season in stoppage time, Spurs thought they'd rescued a vital point.

But they were mistaken. Indeed, moments after the restart, Lucas Moura's backpass was intercepted by Jota, who made no mistake with the finish to send Anfield into raptures.

Peter Drury's epic commentary for Diogo Jota's winner

Drury is regarded as one of the best commentators in the game and, for many, there is simply nobody better when it comes to covering the biggest moments.

So, it's no surprise that his commentary on Jota's late strike was simply perfect.

"And now here's Jota... DIOGO JOTA," the commentator stressed.

"Mayhem, Liverpool threw it away and then they won it all over again.

"It just makes no sense. A mad, mad game."

Check out Drury's commentary below:

VIDEO: Peter Drury's commentary for Diogo Jota's goal vs Spurs

Drury reacts to Jurgen Klopp's injury

After Jota's winner, Klopp went crazy and was spotted running down the touchline in celebration.

Unfortunately, the Liverpool boss managed to pull his hamstring in the process and was spotted limping down the tunnel at the end.

Drury couldn't help but find the situation hilarious and remarked: "He's done a hamstring, Jurgen Klopp," while chuckling.

Liverpool on course for European football

At one stage, it appeared as though Liverpool may struggle to secure European football at all next season, but Klopp's side have now won four on the bounce.

Liverpool have also leapfrogged Spurs into fifth and have a game in hand on the north London outfit.

While they remain seven points behind Manchester United in fourth, there is still a faint hope that the Reds could catch the Red Devils if they win their remaining games.