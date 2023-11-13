Highlights Chelsea held Manchester City to a draw in a thrilling eight-goal match, salvaging a point in the dying minutes.

Peter Drury's commentary during the game has gone viral, with fans praising his poetic style.

Both teams will have a short break before their next matches against Liverpool and Newcastle United, respectively.

Six days after being involved in a crazy match against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea were involved in another Premier League classic when they welcomed Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. After a slow start to the campaign, Chelsea have been finding some form in recent times and were looking to pull off another shock against the reigning Premier League champions.

The Blues didn't get the three points they wanted, but they did manage to hold City to a draw in an eight-goal thriller. The lead changed multiple times during the game and, when Rodri netted to make it 4-3 with four minutes remaining, it looked as if the away side would take all three points.

But Chelsea kept battling and they managed to salvage something from the game in the dying embers. Mauricio Pochettino's side were given a penalty in stoppage-time and former City midfielder Cole Palmer made no mistake from the spot to give his side a point.

Peter Drury, regarded as one of the best English-speaking commentators in football, was covering the game for Sky Sports. Drury, as always, was at his poetic best during the match.

He was in such top form that a video posted on X (former Twitter) compiling his commentary for every goal in the match has gone viral, picking up over 1.7k reposts and 5k 'likes'. View his comments after every goal below...

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: "Erling Haaland... slides City ahead! With customary calm and absolute certainty."

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City: "Chelsea corner... Thiago Silva won it! Bright blue repulsed! The grand old man!"

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City: "James has got away from Gvardiol... and Sterling scores! The multiple City champion has the City champions trailing!"

Chelsea 2-2 Manchester City: "Silva... Akanji! Champions all square in first half stoppage-time. It's quite a game!"

Chelsea 2-3 Manchester City: "Drive at Cucurella... and feeds Alvarez... and Haaland! Smuggles City back in front 90 seconds into the second half!"

Chelsea 3-3 Manchester City: "Caicedo... and Conor Gallagher... Beaten out to Jackson! 3-3 thriller!"

Chelsea 3-4 Manchester City: "Set for Kovacic. Haaland. Kovacic. And belted in for the champions by Rodri! It's taken a cruel, cruel... but for City a mighty kind deflection off Thiago Silva. And five minutes out 90, they may have nicked it!"

Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City: "It's Palmer. 3/3 from the spot for Chelsea. Be in his boots. Cole Palmer... City's boy is Chelsea's man! 4-4! You can ask no more!"

What next for Manchester City and Chelsea

Man City and Chelsea will now have a short break with international games set to take place over the next 10 days. The two clubs will be back in action on Saturday November 25, when City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.

City will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table while Chelsea, currently in 10th will be hoping to keep climbing the table and get closer to a coveted top four spot.