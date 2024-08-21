Highlights QPR's failed bids for Peter Odemwingie led to a chaotic Deadline Day scramble.

The Nigerian opted to drive down to Loftus Road from the Midlands, but he was left embarrassed when the move was not completed.

He later went onto join Cardiff but never lived up to the potential he showed in the Midlands.

Deadline day is often one of the most chaotic days of the season. With last-minute deals, clubs attempting to finalise their squads and reporters across the country attempting to gather information, it's typically one of the best days to glue yourselves to the TV. You never know what to expect.

With the best clubs in the world seemingly taking the headlines most of the time, Peter Odemwingie's chaotic deadline day saga in 2013 was a breath of fresh air for neutrals tuning in. Everything that could have happened did, during a 24-hour spell which epitomised why the Premier League can be so loved.

Over 11 years on from the saga, we have outlined what exactly happened during the chaos, including quotes from the man himself and one of the greatest English managers ever, Harry Redknapp. There's a strong chance something like it will never happen again.

Related Why There Are No Reporters Outside Stadiums on Transfer Deadline Day Anymore There have been significant changes to the way in which transfer deadline day is broadcasted in recent years.

How Peter Odemwingie's Failed Move to QPR Happened

QPR had several bids rejected leading up to Deadline Day

At the time, Odemwingie was an effective striker for West Bromwich Albion. He scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances during the 2011/2012 campaign — and, naturally, that built up interest. Queens Park Rangers were determined to secure his signature in a bid to avoid relegation in 2013.

As deadline day took place, the West London club were desperately trying to agree a deal to sign him, after having two previous bids, both in excess of £3m, rejected. As the clock ticked away, the Nigerian opted to drive down to the ground in an attempt to speed the process up, as Redknapp, the former Tottenham manager, recalled in the following years.

"So I said to him: 'Look, get down here, if it's not until nine or 10 we might be able to get the deal done.' We hadn't even spoken about money or wages with him, [but] put yourself in a hotel somewhere so that you're close by."

However, instead of going to a nearby hotel, Odemwingie went directly to Loftus Road, which saw him greeted by a cluster of journalists, cameras and fans. He was in full confidence as he rolled down his windows, speaking happily about his new chapter. "I think every football fan is interested in if it's going to [happen]," the forward also told Sky Sports News. Yet, in an embarrassing turn of events for the forward, there was no deal. He was shut out from the ground and forced to return to West Brom — who he had said goodbye to a day earlier.

West Brom's Reaction

Baggies unimpressed

Unsurprisingly, West Brom were furious with the events that unfolded. It brought unnecessary chaos to a drawn-out saga that no one really wanted to happen. Afterwards, chairman Jeremy Peace said: "This evening's developments have brought a conclusion to what has been an unsavoury affair. As our sporting and technical director Richard Garlick has repeatedly said in recent days, we had no need or desire to sell our core players."

"The only way we would have considered letting Peter leave was if an acceptable offer was forthcoming and if we had found a suitable replacement at relatively short notice. Neither materialised and, in the end, the matter became a point of principle as much as anything."

However, the reaction did not stop there. Odemwingie also added to the saga in the following days by trying to tell his story. He insisted that he did not know what the club wanted. "First it was money, then it was a player in exchange and then they didn't have time to find a replacement," he outlined, providing reasons why he was left embarrassed in the Loftus Road car park.

It is believed that the Midlands-based club wanted Junior Hoilett as part of the deal on loan and his salary to be paid in full. West Brom ended up comfortably staying up in eighth, but QPR finished last on just 25 points. Maybe they did desperately need the striker.

Peter Odemwingie's West Brom Career Appearances 90 Goals 31 Assists 16 Yellow Cards 6

The Fallout From Odemwingie's Failed Move

He eventually left West Brom and joined Cardiff City

As the window shut, Odemwingie was forced to return to West Brom in awkward circumstances. After initially being sent home from training on his first day back, the Nigerian was later disciplined by the club for his actions on deadline day and resumed training.

It was clear he was not going to stay at West Brom for long, though, so in the 2013 summer transfer window, he joined Cardiff City for £2.25m. He was keen for a fresh start in a new area of the country, but he never lived up to the talent he showed at West Brom, scoring just twice in 17 matches. Now 43, the forward will forever be remembered for his chaotic saga on the 31st January 2013.

Peter Odemwingie's Cardiff City Career Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.