Being the chairman of a football club is often a thankless task. When you're successful, you are rarely the one receiving the praise. That is more likely to fall on the manager's shoulders or the players for producing on the pitch. Yet, when things aren't going to plan, you are put under a massive spotlight. The scrutiny of the business you do or don’t sign off on in the transfer market increases. The financial wellbeing of the club becomes more important. It certainly wouldn't help if you had a manager like Brian Clough, who wasn't afraid to criticise previous chairmen he worked under.

One of the teams the legendary manager spent a short time at was Leeds United. While he wasn't able to reach the heights at Elland Road that he might have hoped, things never got as bad as they would two decades later when Peter Ridsdale rose to power. A lifelong fan of the club, Ridsdale became chairman in 1997, and initially, things looked positive. A run to the UEFA Cup final in 2000 was followed by qualification for the Champions League with an exciting young squad.

However, as Ridsdale chased consistent European status, the club quickly found themselves in dire financial straits. Selling their most valuable and best players became the norm, and in 2004, Leeds were relegated down to the Championship. It would take them 16 years to return to the promised land, but in all that time, Ridsdale was never forgiven for his role in their misfortune. To this day, he remains one of the most hated figures amongst Leeds supporters.

Risdale Explains How His Reputation Was Tarnished

The former chairman became an unpopular figure at Elland Road

In an interview with The Athletic, Risdale spoke about the early years of his tenure at the top in glowing terms, almost as a reminder to some of his biggest detractors that things weren't always so bad.

"I was chairman for five years. Every bloody year we were in the top five (five consecutive seasons)," Risdale reminisced. "We were in the semi-final of the UEFA Cup and then the Champions League. I was on the board of the FA, elected by my fellow Premier League chairmen. If you’re asking me, ‘Do I think I deserve absolute hate from people thinking I destroyed Leeds United?’, the answer is, no. Do I think I’m useless? No. Of course I made mistakes. But the mistakes I made weren’t the ones I get labelled with."

As Leeds continued to cement themselves as a staple in Europe and a regular at the top of the Premier League table, they began spending without restrictions.

It was later claimed by one of Risdale's successors at Elland Road, Gerald Krasner, that Leeds would've needed to have won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup just to break even - they didn't win any of the competitions. It has also been alleged that the Whites were paying one of their players more than the entire Sheffield United squad, and that they had over a dozen bank accounts with no money in any of them. Clearly, Leeds' lust for success through big spending had gotten out of hand.

As debts mounted at Elland Road, the club's overspending became apparent when Leeds began selling their best players, most notably Rio Ferdinand to Manchester United and Jonathan Woodgate to Newcastle. Fans turned on Risdale, calling him 'Judas' and demanding he left the club. However, years on, the man himself believes that he was the victim of a 'PR hatchet job'.

"[It was] an orchestrated campaign from within. The other thing I feel frustrated about - and some people would say I’m arrogant to say this - is that we wouldn’t have been relegated had I been allowed to stay. "I left in March 2003 and it was the following summer, not the same summer, we were relegated. Then, of course, the financial crisis really hit home. Was that, in part, because we hadn’t put relegation clauses into the players’ contracts? Absolutely. But when you’re signing Robbie Fowler, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Keane and people of that stature, they aren’t going to sign for you ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal if you put in relegation clauses."

Risdale believes other board members and his successor, John McKenzie, wanted to blame Leeds' mistakes on one person rather than admitting to wider issues within the running of the club.

"I was stitched up. It was very deliberate to say it was a one-man problem, not a company problem. And, of course, it deflected attention from anybody else. It was all presented as my fault, as if I was signing players without anyone knowing, just because I fancied it. It was nonsense."

Risdale's Mistakes as Leeds Chairman

The 72-year-old's desire to become a force led to lapses of judgement

Risdale himself would admit to the Guardian that he did make mistakes that contributed to the club's downfall, one such error being the signing of Seth Johnson from Derby County. As per Planet Football, Johnson was expecting to be offered a contract in the region of £13,000-per-week when Derby accepted an offer of £9 million for his services. He was shocked to find that instead, Ridsdale was willing to part with £30,000 p/w, which soon rose to £37,000 after some negotiation.

This is just one example out of many regarding Leeds' overspending with Risdale at the helm. It's perhaps unfortunate that he's come to embody Leeds' financial recklessness almost in its entirety, but he intentionally put himself front-and-centre of Leeds' successes during that era - it would be disingenuous to then dilute his own role in the club's downfall, which the now-Preston director has spent the last much of the last 20 years trying to do.

Whether he likes it or not, the board Risdale sat as chairman on took unnecessary risks with Leeds' financial security, most notably a £60m 25-year bond held against future gate receipts, and a 'hire purchase' agreement for new signings with a company in the channel islands. Maybe other figures at board level should have received the same scrutiny as him, but there's no doubt that Risdale played a leading role.

