Highlights Peter Schmeichel's lineup of his best former teammates features his top players from Manchester United and beyond, creating a dream team.

Denis Irwin and Roy Keane, who share a record for most successful Irish footballer with 19 trophies each in their careers, both make the cut.

Only one player from outside of Old Trafford is picked with the rest all play with Schmeichel in England.

Former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has faced some tough challenges during his career, but picking his #One2Eleven for Sky Sports' The Fantasy Football Club might just rank right up there among the most difficult.

Joining hosts John Fendley and Paul Merson to reminisce on his playing days and discuss the great players he shared the pitch with over his 691 appearances for club and country, the phenomenal shot-stopper naturally had a whole host of top talent in his dream teammates' side - but, surprisingly, not quite all of them were from his Old Trafford days.

Even so, without the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bryan Robson and Dwight Yorke, the final lineup - which features Schmeichel trusting himself in between the sticks - exudes Premier League brilliance, with many of the greatest Man United players of all time featuring.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin, Jaap Stam, Steve Bruce, Gary Neville

With his longevity and goalkeeping prowess riding the crest of a wave so tall, Schmeichel almost never got to see another goalkeeper in action, which made his decision to field himself pretty straightforward. And with the selection of Gary Neville and Jaap Stam, defensive options for the Danish icon weren't in short supply, with the latter of the two being put under the microscope for making his life in goal much easier. On Stam, Schmeichel said:

"I only played with him for one year, and that was obviously a very successful year, winning the treble. I took up smoking that year because I had nothing else to do! He just sorted everything out. This guy, he was big, strong, quick. Once Gary Pallister got up to speed he was quick, but this guy was quicker."

Completing an untraversable backline are two more Red Devil teammates, with Steve Bruce and Denis Irwin two leaders among men during the blossoming years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign in the 90s. Bruce - who later became a manager for the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United - became the first English player of the 20th century to captain a team to the Double (Premier League and FA Cup). Interestingly, though, he was never selected to play for England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Denis Irwin is the joint most successful Irish footballer in history, a record he shares with fellow Manchester United and Schmeichel dream team inductee Roy Keane, having won 19 trophies in his career. As a player, he played as a fullback from 1983 to 2004.

Related Jaap Stam's Ultimate Teammates 11 Would Beat any Team in Football History Jaap Stam's Dream Team boasts the crown jewels of some of the greatest AC Milan, Manchester United, and Netherlands sides in football history.

Midfield

Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, David Beckham

Although David Beckham is sometimes coined more of a celebrity than a footballing legend nowadays, his selection in Schmeichel's team never proved to be in doubt. He was keen to make a point about Beckham's legacy when he said:

"What he’s done with his life, I think people will remember him more for that. I hope people won’t forget how good a player he was. He’s the guy with the best kicking technique I’ve ever seen in my life, and that came from talent to begin with, but later, hard work. The service he provided for the team was incredible."

The truth is that Beckham is one of England's best-ever midfielders. And by selecting Paul Scholes, too, Schmeichel's dream team featured two defence splitters known as some of their nation's greatest. Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs' inclusions were also a given, and it capped off a defence and midfield made up of a solely Man United influence.

Attack

Eric Cantona & Michael Laudrup

The name Eric Cantona is synonymous with success just as it is with the Premier League Hall of Fame. The exquisite Frenchman helped United win their first league title in 26 years in his first season at the club - after having won the last-ever First Division title with Leeds United the year before - and then inspired a league and cup double in the following 1993-94 campaign.

To a great extent, "The King" was the catalyst for Sir Alex Ferguson's reign of terror. Schmeichel shared that opinion, saying:

"He changed everything for us. We had one season – I think 1995 – when we were struggling. For some reason we didn’t play the way we should, but we won 10 games (I think) all 1-0. He scored all of them. You have a player like that, who would come up with a goal when you need it, that’s very very rare. This guy changed everything – a different approach to games. Unbelievable."

Alongside Schmeichel's Cantona pick was the only player in the lineup that hadn't played for Man United - Michael Laudrup. Having won league titles with Ajax, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, the goalkeeper's Danish compatriot was a vital cog in John Cruyff's "Dream Team" in Catalonia, where he won nine trophies, including four successive La Liga titles from 1991 to 1994 and the European Cup in 1992.